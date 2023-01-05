Cell phone is new, but it keeps crashing? 5 sure tips will put an end to it

Even with a quality and new cell phone, some reasons – which go unnoticed – can cause crashes and let your experience with your device be impaired.

To try to unravel the subject, we will bring some of the reasons that may be the causes. In case you have already done each of the steps and have not given results, it is recommended that your cell phone be taken to a professional. This will allow for a complete inspection.

1 – Uninstalling unused apps

The more full the cell phone memory, but it will crash. So start by deleting apps you no longer use.

Also, take the opportunity to rethink your habits, after all, many social media and installed games can be a problem for your productivity.

2 – Clearing storage

From the same point of view, WhatsApp’s automatic download option is a function that can fill your device without you having to click on certain files.

One recommendation is to remove such a setting within the application itself. Enter your gallery, check your screenshots, photos, videos (especially those with longer duration) and remove them if they are no longer useful.

3 – Restarting the device frequently

After being connected for a long time, there is an accumulation of processing, data remaining in cache and they slow down your cell phone.

In addition, there is an optimization of RAM memory and there is also the issue of drums. That is, some apps may be running in the background and consuming the battery.

4 – Updating the device

Constantly, when the cell phone needs updating, a notification is sent.

On some models, it can be scheduled for a specific time. Go to your app settings and check your device version.

5 – Restoring the factory version

Remember that all information, apps and data are lost. As the name implies, the version will be the factory version, the same as when you first picked up the cell phone.

Think long and hard before making this change. In this way, means of payment, important messages, contacts, applications, among other resources, will all be deleted.

Photo: YoloStock/Shutterstock