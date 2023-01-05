Cenapop · Playboy model says there was “punishment” for those who refused sex with Hugh Hefner

Content creator for OnlyFans, Kayla Kayden34, from Nevada, United States, revealed that there was a specific punishment for all models who refused to have sex with Hugh Hefner and her guests at the Playboy Mansion.

When talking about the subject, she said that the businessman, known for his infamous parties watered with alcohol, drugs and sex, used to kick out women who refused his requests.

“Hugh Hefner would kick the girls out and ask security to remove them using force whenever they refused,” she told the Daily Star.

Kayla added: “I remember one occasion, involving the guy in a band who asked a girl to perform oral sex on him in front of other people. This didn’t happen at the Playboy Mansion, it was during a trip to Las Vegas. She refused, said she wouldn’t. The guy told Hugh that she ‘wasn’t being fun’ and seconds later she was kicked out,” she continued.

The pressure to comply with the wishes of Hugh Hefner and his guests was great and the problems for those who did not obey were not limited to the mansion:

“I remember people watching her walk away not knowing what she had done wrong. When Hugh Hefner discovered that she had returned to the Manor, she was expelled from there and could never return. If you didn’t heed the orders, you got ‘burned film’ all over Hollywood,” she explained.

To the publication, Kayla also revealed that there were cameras in every room in the property and that the expression “Bad Bunny” was used to classify girls in case of “misconduct”.

She said that the founder of Playboy magazine had many wealthy and influential friends, and that he always knew when one of his girls turned down a request. Sex was common in any room in the mansion.

“I remember seeing people having sex everywhere in the mansion, in the pool, in the hall, in the kitchen, anywhere, you can choose any of them, there were people having sex,” he revealed.

Kayla explained that she gave up being part of the group of bunnies at the mansion after understanding that she would not be able to marry for money. At the time, she signed a contract worth US$ 25,000 (something around R$ 135,000) for two years as a bunny.

After a stint in the porn industry, she decided to create content for OnlyFans. She has been on the platform for four years and earns around US$50,000 a month (about R$270,000).

“I heard people talking about OnlyFans and thought I should try my luck. I started making money fast. I would go back to the porn industry and also the Playboy Mansion, the brand is much more diverse now. It has to be good money. I can make R$ 25,000 in a few days at home”, he added.