CES 2023: JBL introduces new Go 3 Eco and Clip 4 Eco sustainable speakers

JBL took advantage of its space at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES) to announce the arrival of sustainable versions of the Go 3 and Clip 4 speakers, intermediate models known for their quality and cost-effectiveness. According to information from the brand, the new JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 Eco stand out for being manufactured using recycled material.
The ‘Eco’ nomenclature covers devices that have more than 90% PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic and fully recycled fabric in the grilles that protect the speakers. In parallel to this, the paper in the box that packs the products is FSC certified and uses soy ink that does not harm the environment.
These models share the same specifications as their “brothers” who do not have sustainable certifications without changes in autonomy or sound quality. As for the price, these variants were presented costing US$ 50 and US$ 80, around R$ 275 and R$ 435, respectively.
In addition to the new Eco speakers, JBL also highlighted a new Pulse version with LED working as a kind of “lava lamp” in an upright position. This speaker arrived on the Brazilian market a few weeks ago with a suggested price of R$ 1,799 on the manufacturer’s official website.
