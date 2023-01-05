CES 2023: JBL introduces new Go 3 Eco and Clip 4 Eco sustainable speakers

JBL took advantage of its space at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES) to announce the arrival of sustainable versions of the Go 3 and Clip 4 speakers, intermediate models known for their quality and cost-effectiveness. According to information from the brand, the new JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 Eco stand out for being manufactured using recycled material.

The ‘Eco’ nomenclature covers devices that have more than 90% PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic and fully recycled fabric in the grilles that protect the speakers. In parallel to this, the paper in the box that packs the products is FSC certified and uses soy ink that does not harm the environment.