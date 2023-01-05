CES 2023: Kingston presents news in DDR5 RAM and SSDs

This Wednesday (4), the kingston Technology presented during the CES 2023 some of its upcoming products that should hit the market this year. The biggest highlights of the brand were for DDR5 RAM memories and SSDs. The company announced the new RAM memory and storage products of the Kingston FURY gamer line for those who need performance, such as o Renegade DDR5 with speed up to 7200MT/s and the Impact SODIMM for small form factor systems.

Additionally, Kingston announced the FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsinkthe line that promises to offer PC enthusiasts, gamers and content creators the power and style they are looking for, leaving the setup very complete. The Kingston IronKey family launched its first USB Type-C Vault Privacy 50C (IKVP50C) drive. The manufacturer claimed that the product protects data against BadUSB and Brute Force attacks with hardware encrypted Vault Privacy 50 series.

The multi-password option, with complex or passphrase modes, allows users to choose a numeric PIN, character phrase (including space) or wordlist, making the password easy to remember but difficult to guess. The hardware-encrypted storage lineup also offers other options, such as the VP50 series or the VP80ES, the first OS-independent external SSD with a touch screen. More details about the products will be released soon. And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

