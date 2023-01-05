CES 2023: Lenovo announces ThinkPhone by Motorola as new professional-grade phone

This Thursday (5), during CES 2023, Lenovo presented its new cell phone aimed at the professional public. The ThinkPhone by Motorola arrives with a host of top of the line specs along with additional features. Much of the characteristics had already been leaked previously. It will serve as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the ThinkPad line. TudoCelular accompanied the officialization of the company and tells you the highlights now.

The ThinkPhone comes with a design that resembles the X40. It has a square camera block, with the two main sensors highlighted. Its differential at the rear is the texture with transverse lines, to give a premium look. At the front, the notch appears in the form of a hole. It is constructed by an Aircraft-grade aluminum body, with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on its display glass. The device has IP68 certification for protection against dust and liquids, in addition to military certification MIL-STD 810H with resistance to extreme conditions. On the side, there is the so-called Red Key, a red button responsible for opening critical applications for professional use, or even helping with the integration with the PC. All this with a tap or two on it.

Lenovo’s new smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen, made of OLED material – for good brightness with better color calibration. The display provides a Full HD+ resolution, in order not to disappoint in the definition of the images. In addition, the panel contains a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which allows for above-average fluidity in system animations and in games. To top it all off is a 10-bit color standard built into the DCI-P3.

In the main technical specifications, the ThinkPhone by Motorola is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform. The Qualcomm chip is accompanied by up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In the battery part, the cell phone has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, to guarantee many hours away from the socket. In the box is a 68W TurboPower charger, as well as an optional charging stand with 15W wireless charging support.

The device has Android 13 as its native operating system, which will have four years of system updates. It offers advanced connectivity features, such as Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, and also stands out for delivering integration with the PC, through the “Think 2 Think” platform. With the feature, you can use your smartphone as a laptop or even as a webcam. You can also manage your notifications and exchange messages directly on your monitor or notebook. In partnership with Microsoft, there are still the factory-installed Office 365, Outlook and Teams apps. On the security front, a series of tools appear, such as Moto Threat Defense – a premium solution based on Artificial Intelligence –, Moto Secure – an application for a security and privacy hub – and Moto Key Safe – with a layer of protection isolate PINs and passwords.

ThinkPhone’s camera array consists of a 50 MP main sensor. With it, you’ll be able to take high-quality photos and videos that can handle shake well, thanks to the presence of optical image stabilization. There is also Ultra Pixel technology here, to allow capture with 32 times more pixels in focus, in order to have more accurate records of details. As a secondary lens, there is a 13 MP ultrawide lens. This is responsible for making captures with more of the scenarios.

technical specifications

6.6 inch pOLED screen Panel with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Up to 8 GB of RAM memory

256GB of internal storage

IP68 and MIL STD-810H certifications

Rear camera set: 50 MP main sensor with OIS 13 MP ultrawide sensor

5,000 mAh battery with 68W charging and 15W wireless

Think 2 Think for PC integration

Android 13 as native operating system

















price and availability





Lenovo has not yet given further details on pricing and availability information for its new professional cell phone in Brazil. In the international market, it will be available in the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia and some countries in Asia in the coming months, with still no figures revealed. What do you think of the new ThinkPhone by Motorola? Comment with us!

