CES 2023: Motorola announces ‘worker’s phone’ with military resistance – 1/5/2023

Motorola took advantage of CES, an event taking place in Las Vegas (USA) until the next 8th, to exhibit its new cell phone with a corporate footprint, the Lenovo ThinkPhone.

The device has solutions designed to integrate into people’s work routine, according to the company, such as:

MIL STD 810H certified, the US military standard for resistance in appliances.

Integration with notebooks, especially with Lenovo models (company that owns the Motorola brand).

Advanced Settings.

High quality camera.

Solutions aimed at the security of smartphone data.

The ThinkPhone doesn’t have a straight look.

The front has a 6.6-inch full screen. Motorola has not yet released details such as the technology used in this display and refresh rate.

It is to be expected, however, that the device has a high-quality display. At the back, it adopts a textured covering reminiscent of a carbon fiber mesh.

Image: Disclosure

And it is also powerful, equipped with a SoC (System on Chip) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with an eight-core processor and a maximum frequency of 3 GHz, which has been used in high-end Android devices.

As with the screen, the company has not released much information available until the closing of this text. RAM and storage size is unknown.

Closing the main specifications are a battery with autonomy of up to 36 hours, fast charger of 68W and USB-C connection (which can be used in notebooks).

The rear camera, from the photo, appears to be triple. Motorola just said that the main sensor has 50 MP and that the set has a technology called Ultra Pixel, which makes it possible to capture images with 32 times more pixels in focus. This tends to help with photos and video calls.

Integration with notebooks and security

As a device with a corporate vein, the ThinkPhone has a connectivity system with Lenovo notebooks called Think 2 Think.

It uses Ready For, a solution already present in other devices of the brand and that, at least in theory, facilitates the connection with notebooks and PCs. In addition, it has some interesting functions, such as:

Instant connection between smartphone and computer when using the same Wi-Fi

built-in clipboard, which allows you to quickly exchange files

shared notifications between smartphone and laptop

possibility to open any Android app on the computer

possibility to use the smartphone camera as a webcam without “gambiarras”

sharing mobile internet from smartphone to notebook can be done with just one click

In addition, there is a specific button on the side of the smartphone, which works as a shortcut to the most used apps and can be configured to work in harmony with the paired notebook.

Finally, it is also equipped with security tools, such as ThinkShield, Moto Threat Defense, Moto Secure and Moto Key Safe, which aim to ensure that the information contained in the device is safe from intrusions or other types of threats.

The model is expected to have a global launch in the coming months – and therefore has its arrival in Brazil confirmed. There is still no information on prices and possible different versions.