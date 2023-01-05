ChatGPT vs Google

I’ve seen a lot of people say that ChatGPT is the death of Google. Or your future. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, this is a chat created by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory.

The chat has been drawing a lot of attention lately for its incredible ability to answer the most varied questions, but it can also create things. You can, for example, ask him to write a code or an essay.

The tool is amazing and even addictive. I remember feeling the same euphoria I had experiencing Eliza, a pseudo therapist launched in the 1960s and toyed with decades later. In both cases, you can play around asking questions for hours.

But the question is, can it really replace Google in search?

Of course Google has its own solutions to compete with ChatGPT, but the question remains: will search as we know it today disappear? I believe that this analysis needs to be done at three different points: financial, maturity and breadth.

Financial

From a financial point of view, the tool is much more expensive than a simple search – if we can call Google simple.

Of course, these technologies are evolving exponentially, but still, it’s not just about the cost per response, it’s also about the cost and time of indexing and training. That’s why ChatGPT doesn’t know how to respond about things that happened in 2022. In this regard, it’s not just about cost, but the tool evolves to be able to generate new models without having to be trained from scratch. Otherwise, it will always be out of date.

We also need to add the need to find a business model. Google inserts paid links in the middle of our searches. IT IS as soon as he earns money to fund the solution. How would this be done in the case of ChatGPT? If anyone has plans to replace Google search, they’ll need to look to these answers.

Maturity

The second point, which I called maturity, is related to speed and veracity. The tool’s ability to create content creates a fine line between what was gained from your training and what was created by the tool. It’s quite common to find wonderful answers but have some serious error in the middle.

The tool is also quite slow compared to a simple search, and in some cases this makes it less useful. Again, this should evolve a lot, but it’s still a long way from Google.

Amplitude

The third and final point is what I called amplitude. Just as ChatGPT can be used for many things, so can Google. And for many of these things, a simple search is most effective.

A lot of what I do on Google is actually a way to find a link. For example: if I want to find someone’s Instagram and I don’t even know how to spell that person’s name correctly. I want more information about a video game, like price and gameplay videos…

The video itself is another good example. I want a lot of answers on video, and for that, TikTok and YouTube are more efficient. If you want to find the latest news about an event, ditto.

According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, the record for search traffic on the tool in its 25 years of existence was during the World Cup finals.

Another situation: I wanted to research more about the career of a person I want to interview on my podcast. Even giving first name, last name and context (saying that she works with eSports in Brazil), ChatGPT was not able to find anything.

Google found a lot of information and stories about the person. Training the tool on billions of parameters is not the same as indexing the entire internet.

A lot of people use Google today for simple tasks like doing math, using the dictionary, looking up the weather forecast. You write a word and quickly discover the correct spelling. For this, the simple search resolves easily and faster. In some tests I did with misspelling, ChatGPT didn’t correct the spelling and still used the misspelled word in its responses.

Another point is related to the level of seal or authority. In many situations, it’s important to know where the answer is coming from. Are you a renowned expert? Is it someone you know, follow and like the opinions? Is it a vehicle you take seriously?

Of course, many of these points can be fixed, but they would still be a mixture of the two tools. However, some of them go against the logic of AI, which works by analyzing billions of parameters and putting together a model. It is not an indexed base as the traditional search tool works.

The AI ​​advantage

Of course, just as some things will be better in simple search, ChatGPT will have advantages in others. If I want to learn something like, for example, changing a specific setting in an application, the chat summarizes it in a very didactic way. Although Google chooses the most appropriate answer, it is not always well summarized or easy to understand.

Or when we need information that seems simple, but is unusual, such as how big is the city of São Paulo from the northernmost point to the southernmost point in kilometers?

The answers on Google all pointed to the area, that is, square kilometers. Some for distances covered by bicycle or car. THE ChatGPT responded at first: “Sao Paulo is a very large city and extends over about 1,530 square kilometers. The distance between the northernmost and southernmost points of the city is about 70 kilometers. However, this distance varies depending on chosen route and traffic conditions.

Another point is thatWhen we want information with levels of depth, that is, we want to know more about a subject, and a single question will not be enough. You can not just ask all these questions at once or separately, as ChatGPT understands that one question is related to another.

Like other times when people have pronounced a technology or a tool dead, traditional search will continue to have its place in the world. However, that’s not to say that ChatGPT or other similar solutions don’t have a big impact.

When I want to learn something, a good part of the searches I do on YouTube. Now when I want shorter answers, on TikTok. So even if these other forms of search don’t completely replace Google search, they can have a big impact on your revenue.