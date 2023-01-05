Check out simple tips that can greatly increase your limit on Nubank

Some simple actions can help increase Nubank’s limit, which is not usually so easy. Know what to do.

Getting a new limit at Nubank is not always easy for fintech customers. This is because the financial institution performs an analysis of the user’s profile before increasing the amount that can be used with the credit card, as most other banks currently do.

However, there are some ways to facilitate this process and significantly increase the limit provided by roxinho.

Simple tips to get a higher limit on Nubank

As previously mentioned, Nubank, like most financial institutions, performs a credit analysis to release more limits to customers. It is a way for the bank to know the user’s financial profile and check if he is a good payer, for example.

Therefore, all actions carried out through the Nubank account are considered for the release of the limit. Check the simple actions that can contribute to expanding the card’s margin:

Pay the card bill on the right day;

Leave income updated in the application;

Frequently update the personal data requested by the bank;

Use the entire card limit and responsibly.

The last topic is very important, since when using the entire limit, the customer shows Nubank that, in fact, he needs an increase.

It may seem obvious, but sometimes the increase is requested and the client does not use the entire available limit.

Nubank limit release

From time to time, Nubank releases limit increases for many of its customers at the same time. In November 2022, this happened. Fintech increased the credit margin of several users, who reported what happened on Twitter.

Situations like these are frequent, as the bank periodically performs credit analysis with its customers. So, whenever possible, the limit is extended.

Image: Renato P Castilho / shutterstock.com