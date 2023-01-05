Chinese burn dead in streets amid explosion of Covid-19 cases – News









Families in China are burning the bodies of loved ones in the streets amid an explosion in Covid-19 infections.

Beijing lifted the ‘Covid zero’ policy last month after three years of strict restrictions, sending cases of the disease soaring in the country.

Funeral homes and hospitals are overwhelmed as international health experts estimate 2.1 million Covid deaths in the coming months. Despite this, China claims that only 5,000 people have died from the virus since the end of strict controls imposed on the population.





















Funeral homes have raised the cost of cremations amid rising demand – which apparently has led some families to take matters into their own hands, according to the report. daily mail.

In a video posted on social media, which appears to have been taken in a rural area, a wooden coffin is seen burning in flames.











In another record, which would have been filmed in Shanghai, a group of people appear around an improvised pyre in a parking lot.

Two more images from the city show families placing bodies on sheets before setting fire.











Shanghai concentrates the largest number of cases of this wave of Covid-19 in China. The city would have 70% of the 25 million inhabitants infected with the virus, according to a doctor at one of the hospitals in the region.

A screenshot posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo shows a message from a man telling his neighbors that his father had died. However, he said he could not afford the funeral services and would “find an open space” to burn the body.

Another Chinese user wrote on Weibo that citizens “couldn’t afford to live in jail” and now “can’t afford to die” due to rising costs, reported the Bloomberg.

According to the news agency, a cremation in the Chinese capital can be arranged in three days at a cost of 68,000 yuan (R$53,800), while a same-day service would cost 88,000 (R$69,700). Normally it would cost a few thousand.

“Bodies are overflowing everywhere,” the official told the Bloomberg.







Airfinity, a London-based health researcher, believes that more than 9,000 people are dying from the disease every day in China. That number could rise to 25,000 when people start traveling around the country for the Lunar New Year celebrations.

With that, the company expects China’s cases to reach their first peak on January 13, with 3.7 million daily infections, and warned that the number of deaths in the coming months could reach 2.1 million.

Chinese authorities claim that only 5,250 deaths were recorded during the entire pandemic, which is also denied by the population.

“This is totally ridiculous,” said a 66-year-old Beijing resident, who gave only his last name, Zhang. “Four of my close relatives died. That’s just one family. I hope the government is honest with the people and the rest of the world about what really happened here.”

Global health officials are treating China’s numbers with skepticism as they try to stop the spread of the virus.



