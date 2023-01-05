Chris Evans: Would you be his lifelong love? Find out in this quiz!

O Chris Evans got tired of being single and is now looking for a “partner for life”. This week, the eternal interpreter of captain America opened his heart in an interview for the release of the movie “Hidden Agent” and revealed that he has been dedicated to finding his true love.

“maybe hyper focused on finding a life partner, someone you want to live with. Look, I love what I do, it’s amazing, I throw myself into it. But in terms – even this industry is full of bundles of doubt and hesitation and recalibration. In terms of really finding something that you give it your all, maybe it’s about finding someone you are looking to spend your life with. So maybe this,” the 41-year-old actor said.

That statement was enough for the internet to become fervent and the girls are already looking to know where to send the resume to apply for the position of “partner for life” of the heartthrob. But would you be the ideal person for Chris Evans? Find out in this quiz!

Celebrities react to Chris Evans statement

Even celebrities had fun with the actor’s statement. The influencer and organizer of São João da Thay, from Maranhão Thaynara OG wanted to get noticed and captioned a new Twitter photo: “Hi Chris Evans.” It is worth remembering that she is single after breaking up with the sertanejo Gustavo Mioto. It was the third time the two had split since announcing their romance.

“It was all peaceful, without fights or discussions (…) The reason was the natural wear and tear, which was not healthy for either party. I think that all the breakups are connected, yes, because they end up becoming a baggage of the relationship in a whole We ended in a conversation in which the two saw that it would be better this way. The future belongs to God, but at the moment, we agree to follow different paths”, said the singer in an interview with the Hugo Gloss website.

Also single, the youtuber Felipe Neto The news was also shared on social media: “Chris Evans hasn’t found the love of his life…“.