Cillian Murphy is featured in the new official image of ‘Oppenheimer’, the next film by Christopher Nolan

THE USA Today exclusively released a new official image of ‘Oppenheimer‘, an upcoming film directed by Christopher Nolan (‘TENET’).

The production tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), head of the Manhattan Project, a US government plan tasked with creating the country’s first nuclear weapon.

Check it out along with the trailer:

The film will be released in cinemas nationwide on July 20th.

During an interview for Total Filmthe director Christopher Nolan said he did everything he could to try to replicate the first nuclear explosion ever created.

Take the time to watch:

And without the use of digital effects.

Although nolan didn’t go out of their way to build a real nuclear weapon, obviously, the filmmaker claimed that he and his team managed to recreate the Trinity test, the first nuclear weapons test, on a small scale.

“I think recreating the Trinity test [a primeira detonação de uma arma nuclear, no Novo México] without the use of computer graphics was a great challenge. Andrew Jackson, my visual effects supervisor, was trying to figure out how we could practically make many of the visual elements of the film, from the representation of quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to accurately recreate that test done. in New Mexico.”

nolan added that the fact that the film is a historical biopic, the recordings represented great logistical challenges.

“It’s a story of immense scale and one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever worked on in terms of finding the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary team, and they really fleshed out every idea I had. It will take some time to finish. But certainly, as I see the results coming in and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what we’ve achieved.”

The list also includes Emily Blunt (‘Jungle Cruise’), Matt Damon (‘The Last Duel’), Florence Pugh (‘Black Widow’), Rami Malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’), Benny Safdie (‘Uncut Gems’), Dane DeHaan (‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’), jack quaid (‘The Boys’), Josh Hartnett (‘Penny Dreadful’), David Dastmalchian (‘The Suicide Squad’), Alden Ehrenreich (‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’), David Krumholtz (‘The Deuce’), Jason Clarke (‘Everest’), Louise Lombard (‘CSI’), James D’Arcy (‘Agent Carter’), Michael Angarona (‘Sky High: Super-School of Heroes’) and Matthias Schweighöfer (‘Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion’).

pugh will interpret Jean Tatlocka member of the Communist Party of the United States who has an affair with Oppenheimer and the cause of major security concerns for government officials.

Safdie will interpret Edward Tellerthe Hungarian physicist known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and a member of the Manhattan Project, the US research initiative that developed the first atomic bomb.

damon will be lieutenant general Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, while blunt it will be Katherine Oppenheimer Visseringwife of the protagonist.

nolan also joins as an executive producer on the film alongside his wife and longtime producing partner, Emma Thomas.