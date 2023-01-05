Cinema | Premieres of the Week – January 5, 2023 – Jornal de Mafra Cinema

Premieres of the Week – January 5, 2023

The Inheritance

Original title: The Estate

Director: Dean Craig

Starring: Toni Collette, Anna Faris, David Duchovny

Comedy genre

Rating: M/14

Other data: United Kingdom, 2022, 90 min

Macey and Savanna might not have much. But they have the perfect plan. With a dilapidated cafe on the verge of extinction and lives going nowhere, the two sisters conspire to win over Aunt Hilda, the arrogant and cantankerous matriarch of the family. Suffering from a terminal illness, Macey and Savanna hope to become beneficiaries of the inheritance. However, the sisters soon discover that they weren’t the only relatives to have the same idea.

The Other Face of Evil

Original title: The Twin

Director: Taneli Mustonen

With: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten

Genre: Horror

Rating: M/16

Other data: Finland, 2022, 109 min

Following a tragic accident that robs the life of one of their twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move halfway across the world with their surviving son, hoping to build a new life. What starts out as a stint of recovery in the quiet Scandinavian countryside quickly takes a sinister turn as Rachel begins to unravel the painful truth about her son and confronts the evil forces that seek to take him over.





Broker – Intermediaries

Original title: Beurokeo

Director: Kore-Eda Hirokazu

With: Song Kang-ho, Dong-won Gang, Doona Bae

Genre: Drama

Rating: M/12

Other data: South Korea, 2022, 129 min

This is a movie about boxes. But special boxes, placed in churches, where babies can be left to be given up for adoption. One rainy night, a mother returns to a church to pick up her baby that she had left there for adoption. She ends up finding two men who steal the babies to sell them on the black market for adoption. From that meeting, the three decide to make a trip to interview the potential adoptive parents of their son, without imagining that the presence of that child will mark their lives.

Maigret and the Dead Girl

Original title: Maigret

Director: Patrice Leconte

With: Gérard Depardieu, Jade Labeste, Mélanie Bernier

Genre: Thriller

Rating: M/12

Other data: Belgium, France, 2022, 89 min

Maigret investigates the death of a girl. Nothing allows us to identify her, nobody seems to know her or remember her. During the investigation he meets a young delinquent who strangely resembles the victim, awakening in him the memory of another, older disappearance that left deep marks on him. Based on the novel by Georges Simenon.





in the wrong place

Original title: Wrong Place

Director: Mike Burns

Starring: Bruce Willis, Ashley Greene, Michael Sirow

Genre: Action

Rating: M/14

Other data: USA, 2022, 96 min

A meth cook hunts down a village’s former chief of police to silence him before he testifies against his family, only to find himself confronted with much more than he bargained for.

The Night Passengers

Original title: Les Passagers de la nuit

Director: Mikhaël Hers

With: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon Richter, Noée Abita

Genre: Drama

Rating: M/14

Other data: France, 2022, 111 min

Paris, the 1980s. Elisabeth has just been abandoned by her husband and must take care of the daily lives of her two teenagers, Matthias and Judith. She finds a job on a late-night radio show, where she meets Talulah, an uninterested girl who she takes under her wing. Talulah discovers the warmth of home and Matthias discovers the possibility of first love, while Elisabeth forges her path, perhaps for the first time. Everyone loves each other, everyone fights… Do their lives start over?