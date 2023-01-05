Cinema: The 12 most anticipated films of 2023

True moviegoers are freaking out (and rightfully so!) with the year 2023. Over the next few months, films that are highly anticipated by audiences will debut in theaters around the world! From horror to comedy, passing through superheroes, princesses and even killer dolls, the productions promise to deliver everything we love and a little more! With that in mind, the hugogloss.com selected a list of the most anticipated titles of this year. Ready to spend hours in front of the big screen?

The whale

Darren Aronofsky’s film premieres at the beginning of the year, on February 23, and marks the return of actor Brendan Fraser (“The Mummy”) to theaters, away since 2017. The drama revolves around a reclusive English teacher , with severe obesity and binge eating disorder, who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter after leaving her for a lover.

The Color Purple

Steven Spielberg’s classic musical, released in 1985 and nominated for 11 Oscars, takes on a new look with a strong cast. Jon Batiste, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks and HER are some of the names present in the adaptation, which is scheduled to premiere only on December 20th. The new version of the film will be produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. The original story, told in the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, accompanies Celie Harris and her life as a black woman in the American South in the early 20th century. what is to come…

The Little Mermaid

One of the most anticipated this year, the live-action remake of the classic Disney cartoon features Halle Bailey as the protagonist Ariel. The story, well known by the public, promises to thrill with the songs and references to the original film. Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs and Lin-Manuel Miranda are also present in the cast. Premieres on May 26th.

asteroid city

The drama and romantic comedy feature is written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson, the mind behind hits such as “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014) and “Love at Every Corner” (2014). The story revolves around a small town in an American desert in the 1950s. The holding of a convention for young aspiring astronomers brings together students and parents from across the country to compete. Opens June 16 in theaters, with Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson in the cast.

Barbie

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film is still a big mystery. In the official synopsis, it is only revealed that one of the Barbie dolls realizes that she doesn’t fit in like the others and decides to go on an adventure in the “real world”, outside of “Barbieland”, where “discover that beauty is within everyone“. It is worth remembering that Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), who is in the cast, even said in interviews that he only agreed to participate in the production after his agent said that the script “will change the history of cinema“! OMG! Premieres on July 20th.

Dune: Part Two

After the success of “Dune”, the sequel directed by acclaimed Denis Villeneuve will premiere on November 2nd. The story will follow Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on a journey of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family, alongside Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, and must choose between love and the fate of the universe. It already smells like epic!

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

In the sequel to the award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, from 2018, the film is one of the most anticipated by the superhero fan audience. In a recent interview with The Wrap, the duo of producers and screenwriters of the feature, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, stated that their goal is to make the new story “something you’ve never seen”. They further stated that it would be “disappointing” if they built “a light and fun story that felt like the first film”. The premiere is scheduled for June 1st.

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate

Harrison Ford returns to his iconic role as Indiana Jones for a fifth and final adventure, opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook. Opens June 30, directed by James Mangold and co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. During the beginning of the space race, the adventurer will have to face a Nazi scientist with evil plans. This is the long finale of the saga, spanning more than 40 years.

The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents

The upcoming science-fiction action film is directed by Francis Lawrence, from a screenplay by Michael Arndt and based on the novel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (2020), by Suzanne Collins. With premiere scheduled for December 14, the narrative will show 60 years before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) appears. The focus will be on the young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth), before he becomes the feared President Snow. In addition, the production will show how the first editions of the Hunger Games were made, which started in an even darker way than fans are used to.

M3G4N

The horror story revolves around a killer robot doll, à la Chucky, who has the mission to defend an orphaned girl named Cady (Violet McGraw). However, as in any good scary story, of course the little girl’s mate will get out of control and start acting violently. The film is produced by none other than James Wan, who also produced the classic “Invocation of Evil” and promises to deliver many scares and laughs, after all, the doll is very peculiar and even does little dances before killing!

Oppenheimer

The new project by Christopher Nolan, who has already made “Interstellar” (2014) and “Batman: The Dark Knight” (2008), tells the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the Manhattan Project, leading to the creation of the first atomic bomb in the world. It premieres on July 20th and features an incredible overproduction, especially with regard to special effects.

Scream 6

The sixth installment in the iconic film series opens March 10 and is a direct sequel to the 2022 film. Most of the franchise’s household names are back in yet another horror story, this time in New York. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Courteney Cox are some of the names that return to brighten the big screen! Melissa Barrera, interpreter of Sam Carpenter, said that the film will be a surprise to fans of the saga. Ready?

