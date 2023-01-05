City Hall of SP requests suspension of Uber motorcycle taxi – 01/05/2023 – Daily life

Uber announced this Thursday (5) the start of offering a motorcycle taxi service in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The São Paulo City Hall, however, informed that it already provides the company with notification and that, at the request of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the CMUV (Municipal Committee for Road Use) must contact Uber to ask for immediate suspension. of the activity.

In the capital of São Paulo, Uber Moto relies on a state court injunction to operate, but the service is not regulated. City hall says it was not informed by the company about the offer of motorcycle taxis.

“The guideline is that the service be suspended until a meeting is held between the parties to understand the dynamics of the activity and carry out studies and analyzes for the feasibility of implementing the passenger transport service by motorcycles”, says the management.

The novelty is also worrying because of the number of accidents. Motorbike drivers are the ones who die the most in traffic in São Paulo.

Last year, a total of 380 motorcyclists died in accidents in the capital, according to data from Infosiga (the São Paulo government’s traffic accident monitoring system). This accounts for 45% of all road traffic deaths throughout the year. There was an increase compared to 2021, when there were 317 motorcycle driver deaths.

The company claims that the modality is regulated by federal law, since the mototaxi is foreseen in the National Urban Mobility Policy. “The federal norm that regulates individual private passenger transport —and that establishes the limits for regulation by municipalities— makes no distinction as to the type of vehicle”, says the company.

Mototaxi is the subject of a long debate in São Paulo. In June 2018, then-mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) signed a law prohibiting paid passenger transport on motorcycles.

The following year, the Court of Justice of São Paulo ruled that the law is unconstitutional and released the activity in the city, although there is no regulation. THE Sheet showed, last year, that the service is offered in the city spontaneously on the outskirts.

According to Uber, motorcycle taxis should have rates 25% cheaper, on average, than trips in the UberX modality, an entry-level transport service by car offered by the company.

This Thursday morning, in the first hours after the announcement, in the central region the service was unavailable. Those looking for a trip by motorcycle in the application would only find the usual options — motorcycles, just for delivering orders.

The company explained that this is due to a lack of registered motorcyclists. Uber Moto should appear in the application when there are drivers close to the passenger’s region.

“As the modality was launched today, the number of motorcyclists registered for this category may still be low”, said the company. Uber was unable to inform how many motorcyclists are already registered to offer motorcycle taxi rides.

In the city of Rio, the motorcycle taxi service has been regulated since September last year. A survey by Abramet (Brazilian Association of Traffic Medicine), last year, pointed out that motorcyclists are 6 out of 10 people hospitalized due to traffic accidents in Brazil.