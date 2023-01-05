Colombia suspends ceasefire with ELN after guerrillas deny peace deal

The decision is the biggest setback for the government of Gustavo Petro, who took office in August and intends to end the armed conflict that continues despite the demobilization of the FARC in 2017.

Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

THE Colombia suspended this Wednesday, the 4th, the ceasefire with the guerrillas of National Liberation Army (ELN) after they reported on Tuesday that there was no bilateral agreement. “Given the position taken publicly yesterday, we decided to suspend the legal effects of Decree 2657 of December 31, 2022, and in the next round of negotiations the dialogue on this issue will be reactivated,” said Colombian Interior Minister Alfonso Prada in a statement. press conference at Casa de Nariño, seat of government. Prada also invited “this organization to declare a verifiable truce in response to the imperative of ethnic, territorial and peasant communities”, while the issue of the bilateral ceasefire is being resolved. On Tuesday, the ELN declared that it “has not discussed any proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with the government of Gustavo Petroso there is still no agreement on the matter.”

On the last day of the year 2022, President Gustavo Petro announced a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the main armed groups in the country, including the ELN. For each organization, the government issued decrees, which it still keeps confidential, in which it establishes the conditions of the truce which, according to independent calculations, covers about 15 thousand combatants. Petro’s announcement was celebrated by international organizations, such as the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS), which expressed their willingness to monitor the ceasefire. The ELN’s declaration and the end of the ceasefire, is the biggest setback of the “total peace” initiative with which Petro, who took office in August, intends to extinguish the armed conflict that continues despite the demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in 2017.

The ELN is present in 22 of Colombia’s 32 states, where it competes for revenue from drug trafficking and illegal mining. According to independent study centers, the group would have around 3,500 combatants. The FARC dissidents who remain armed, the Clan of the Gulf – the country’s largest drug trafficking ring – and the Sierra Nevada militias are also part of the bilateral ceasefire proclaimed by Petro. Only the ELN has publicly rejected this statement. In the insurgency since 1964, the ELN has only agreed on a bilateral ceasefire once, while celebrating a peace process with the government of Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018), in 2017. The unprecedented truce was broken after 100 days due to rebel explosive attacks on state oil pipelines.

Experts claim that its federated structure with different fronts and commands makes peace negotiations difficult. “It is very disconcerting because what I had understood is that this was not a unilateral offer, in which the State is ceasing to prosecute criminality for nothing”, said Senator Paloma Valencia, from the Democratic Center (opposition). With his “total peace” policy, Petro intends to contain the spiral of violence that followed the historic agreement signed with the bulk of the FARC guerrillas in 2016. Colombia’s first leftist president, who in his youth belonged to the demobilized guerrillas M-19, defends a negotiated way out of the conflict with insurgents, traffickers, paramilitaries and gangs.

*With information from AFP