Corinthians must have four changes in the lineup for the second game in the Copinha; see probable team

Corinthians must have four changes in its lineup for this Friday’s match against Fast Club, for the second round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The game starts at 21:45, at Arena Fonte Luminosa.

The coaching staff already knew they couldn’t count on midfielder Guilherme Biro and striker Pedro, called up to compete in the U-20 South American Championship. In addition to the duo, the trend is that midfielder Pedrinho, with discomfort in his thigh, and defensive midfielder Thomas Agustín, by choice, give way to Ryan Gustavo and Zé Vitor, respectively.

A probable Corinthians to face Fast Club, therefore, has Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan and Matheus Araújo; Kayke, Wesley and Arthur Sousa – see tactical layout below.

Regarding the first leg, Matheus Araújo should play more advanced, with the number 10. On the edges of the field, Kayke and Wesley should alternate positions, since both feel more comfortable playing on the left side of the attack.

The players held the last preparatory training for the match this Thursday afternoon, in Araraquara. In case of victory in the match on Friday, Timãozinho will secure a place in the second phase of the São Paulo Cup.

