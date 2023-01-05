Corinthians renew Maycon loan until the end of 2023

At the beginning of today’s evening (04), the Corinthians confirmed that it reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, for the renewal of the loan of midfielder Mayconnow valid until December 31, 2023.

“Very happy, especially for the opportunity to defend this shirt for another year. I have a few years at the club, and I have always shown my happiness to be here. I thank everyone for this opportunity. I am sure that next year will be very good, blessed in conquer many victories and titles”, commented the athlete.

Maycon is formed in the club’s youth categories and has 133 games and ten goals scoredwith the conquests of the 2017 Brasileirão and the 2017 and 2018 state championships.

In the officialization, the club made a joke in allusion to the first loan announcement, when it used the term “Super Maycon” in a scenario similar to the game “Super Mário”.

In March last year, Corinthians closed the season loan, and Alvinegro has a preference for a purchase proposal at the end of the bond. The agreement was renewed for 500 thousand euros (R$ 2.9 million, at the current exchange rate), as the report learned.

On the last 14th, the president of Timão, Duilio Monteiro Alves, had already spoken about the importance of keeping Maycon in the squad.

“The Maycon issue is more urgent, the contract ends at the end of the year now. We managed, in the last few days, to get in direct contact with the Shakhtarwe are trying to find a solution, either to renew the loan or to propose a purchase”, he said at the time.

In addition to Maycon, Corinthians has already signed the striker angel Romero and left-back Matheus bidu. Another negotiation that is close to an outcome is the purchase of Yuri Alberto, who belongs to Zenit.