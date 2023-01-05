Corinthians trains in two periods and does tactical work with an eye on Paulisto

This Wednesday, Corinthians carried out another pre-season preparation day for the 2023 Paulista Championship. The group of players worked in two periods at CT Joaquim Grava with an eye on the next appointment.

The athletes started the day with the traditional warm-up and then left for the field, under the command of coach Fernando Lázaro. The coaching staff organized post-loss pressure training in a reduced space.

In the second part of the morning training, Lázaro divided the group. While part of the players carried out tactical work, the other moved to another field to train offensive movements of passes, crosses and finalizations.

Four youth players completed the day’s activity: right-back Vitinho (2005); left-back Gustavo Henrique (2005); the steering wheel Cauan (2003); and midfielder Adryan (2005). In the afternoon, the cast performed strength training in the gym and then more physical activity on the pitch.

Timão returns to CT this Thursday afternoon to continue the activities. On January 15th, the team faces Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, for the first round of the Paulista Championship.

