Corinthians trains in two periods and does tactical work with an eye on Paulisto

Admin 16 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

This Wednesday, Corinthians carried out another pre-season preparation day for the 2023 Paulista Championship. The group of players worked in two periods at CT Joaquim Grava with an eye on the next appointment.

The athletes started the day with the traditional warm-up and then left for the field, under the command of coach Fernando Lázaro. The coaching staff organized post-loss pressure training in a reduced space.

In the second part of the morning training, Lázaro divided the group. While part of the players carried out tactical work, the other moved to another field to train offensive movements of passes, crosses and finalizations.

Four youth players completed the day’s activity: right-back Vitinho (2005); left-back Gustavo Henrique (2005); the steering wheel Cauan (2003); and midfielder Adryan (2005). In the afternoon, the cast performed strength training in the gym and then more physical activity on the pitch.

Timão returns to CT this Thursday afternoon to continue the activities. On January 15th, the team faces Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, for the first round of the Paulista Championship.

See more at: Corinthians Training.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Amrica beats Retr-PE with authority in its debut at the Copa So Paulo

photo: Communication / City Hall of Assis América defeated Retr-PE in the debut of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved