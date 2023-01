The promised number 10 shirt has arrived. O coritiba agreed this Wednesday (4) to hire the Argentine midfielder Marcelino Morenoformeratlanta unitedas the fifth reinforcement for the 2023 season. The 28-year-old player arrives on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

Revealed by Lanus, a team for which he played 106 games – with six goals and 13 assists – Moreno had been in American football for three seasons. He was signed in September 2020 when he was bought for around $7 million.

The Argentine, who can also play on the flanks, works best in the center of the pitch. He has good vision of the game, refined technique, easy dribbling and the ability to complete passes between the opposing lines. All features that the squad lacked, so much so that the board prioritized the arrival of a point guard.

Last season Moreno, who is 1.68m tall, scored three times and dished out six assists in 32 appearances. However, he hasn’t played a full game since July and has usually been called up from the bench.

Coritiba: Argentine midfielder is the 5th reinforcement already confirmed for 2023

So far, Coxa has confirmed the signing of striker William Pottker, striker Rodrigo Pinho, midfielder Junior Urso and left-back Victor Luís. the striker Robsonwho already defended Coxa and was at Fortaleza, is close to being made official.