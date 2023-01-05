Covid-19: What we know about the Kraken variant, XBB.1.5, spreading rapidly in the US

The new subvariant of omicrona XBB.1.5is expanding through U.S and already represents about 40% of the cases of Covid-19 in the country, compared to 20% last week. In regions like New York, it is already responsible for 75% of infections. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns that the subvariant “may be more transmissible than other variants”, but they still do not know if it has “more serious” effects.

American experts also point out that XBB.1.5 may be more difficult to neutralize by antibodies. With all these features, she earned the nickname Kraken (sea monster from Scandinavian mythology).

US hospitals have seen an increase in admissions over the past month, although the Northwest, which has high numbers for this subvariate, has not seen a disproportionate increase in admissions compared to other regions.

THE World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday, 4, about the increase of cases of XBB.1.5 in Europe and the United States. “XBB.1.5, a reassortant BA.2 strain, is on the rise in Europe and the United States, has been identified in more than 25 countries and WHO is closely monitoring it,” said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Professor at Feevale University, virologist Fernando Spilki told the Estadão that the “parent” variant of XBB.1.5, XBB, most likely emerged in Asia, where it caused a resurgence of cases in the autumn. She has, he says, a mutation that provides greater immune escape from both the vaccine and previous infections.

Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca, president of the Brazilian Society of Virology (SBV) and professor at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), says that XBB, however, was “less infectious”, as it had lost some of its ability to bind to cells. “XBB.1.5 is a correction for this defect, because it has mutated at another point that has returned to making this virus capable of infecting cells very efficiently during an infection.”

It is both a subvariant that infects cells well, and also the one that has so far the greatest ability to bypass the previous immune response. That’s why people are calling it Kraken Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca, virologist

Spilki adds that the expansion of cases in the US also has a social component, with end-of-year parties and winter behavior (people gathering indoors).

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted concern about the advance of covid in China, in the first press conference of the year Photograph: EFE/EPA/Salvatore Di Nolfi

“We will assess the risk of the subvariant and act accordingly,” commented WHO’s Tedros Adhanom. He also warned that in recent weeks there has been an increase in hospitalizations and hospital pressure in the Northern Hemisphere, not only because of covid-19, but also because of other respiratory diseases, including the flu.

The increase in cases, however, is significantly less than a year ago, at the start of the “original” Omicron breakthrough, when almost 25 million weekly positive diagnoses were reported globally, seven times more than current levels (although now fewer tests are being carried out due to the predominance of mild cases).

The appearance of Kraken coincides with the relaxation of the “covid zero” policy in China, which has caused the number of infections to explode in the Asian country. The escalation of cases is explained by the low prior contact of the Chinese with the disease, the gaps in the coverage of booster doses and the non-application of vaccines using other technologies, such as RNA, present in the products of Pfizer and Moderna.

Experts say, however, that there is a large underreporting of cases in China, which makes it difficult to clearly know the pace of advancement of the disease. Chinese authorities declare that BA.5.2 and BF.7 strains are the dominant variants in the country and represent more than 80% of cases in the Asian giant.

Kraken should arrive in Brazil and could cause a new wave, say scientists

Fernando Spilki points out that it is “almost impossible” that the new subvariant does not reach Brazil. “We already had the circulation of XBB, and we are going to find this process (of circulation of XXB.1.5) further up. Effects are what we care most about,” she says. Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca adds that it is not a question of “if”, but of “when” it will arrive.

In this sense, the coordinator of the Covid-19 Analysis Network, Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, comments that Brazil has not done anything to prevent the variant from reaching the country. The doctor considers that it could indeed cause a new wave of cases, but points out that there is no clarity about the dimensions it can take.

In the US, he says, since the arrival of Kraken, the number of ICU admissions due to covid has doubled and deaths are on an upward curve, but cases do not seem to grow to the same extent. “It’s a sign that people aren’t testing themselves.”

Due to the history of covid in the country, Spilki comments that a new wave in Brazil was already on the horizon, even without the emergence of XBB.1.5. He says that, in general, after the end of year festivities, in the summer period and the resumption of activities between February and March, there is one of the main volume of cases of the year. “XBB, in particular XXB.1.5, can influence (this new wave)especially if it manages to spread well in populations where earlier lineages circulated, especially BQ.1 (which caused a wave of cases in Brazil in November).”

It is difficult to anticipate the size of a possible new wave, experts say. “If we create opportunities for the virus to circulate, you can be sure that it will take advantage of them, and we may find ourselves in more complicated situations”, ponders Mellanie Fontes-Dutra, a biomedical doctor and professor at the Unisinos health school.

Although they do not believe that the possible new wave will reach the proportions seen with the original Ômicron last year, experts point out that high circulation is never risk-free. The increase in cases, they comment, is accompanied by the expansion of deaths and hospitalizations. In addition, they warn that the rate of booster vaccination in young people and adults is low.

With this scenario, they point out that it is necessary to advance in vaccination, especially in booster doses. The use of updated (bivalent) injections also gains even more importance. “Initial data suggest that the neutralizing antibodies induced by the updated bivalent vaccines are capable of offering greater protection against these circulating versions of Omicron, even considering that these variants have a large partial escape from the defenses”, says Mellanie, adding that “vaccine boosters not updated (also) continue to provide good protection against the disease.

Experts point out that it is time to create a “respiratory hygiene culture” in Brazil, with the use of a mask in closed places and in crowds. The same goes for those who have any respiratory symptoms. People with comorbidity, the elderly and unvaccinated need to be extra careful.

Spilki urges people with symptoms, even mild ones, to seek testing. “It is not enough to vaccinate, it is not enough to take other precautions. We have to test, know when we need to isolate ourselves.” /With international agencies