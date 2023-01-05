Covid-19: What we know about the Kraken variant, XBB.1.5, spreading rapidly in the US

The new subvariant of omicrona XBB.1.5is expanding through U.S and already represents about 40% of the cases of Covid-19 in the country, compared to 20% last week. In regions like New York, it is already responsible for 75% of infections. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns that the subvariant “may be more transmissible than other variants”, but they still do not know if it has “more serious” effects.

American experts also point out that XBB.1.5 may be more difficult to neutralize by antibodies. With all these features, she earned the nickname Kraken (sea monster from Scandinavian mythology).

US hospitals have seen an increase in hospitalizations over the last month across the country, although the Northwest area of ​​the country, which has high numbers for this subvariate, has not seen a disproportionate increase in hospitalizations compared to other regions.

THE World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday, 4, about the increase of cases of XBB.1.5 in Europe and the United States. “XBB.1.5, a reassortant BA.2 strain, is on the rise in Europe and the United States, has been identified in more than 25 countries, and WHO is closely monitoring it,” said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Professor at Feevale University, virologist Fernando Spilki told the Estadão that the “parent” variant of XBB.1.5, XBB, most likely emerged in Asia, where it caused a resurgence of cases in the fall. She has, he says, a mutation that provides greater immune escape from both the vaccine and previous infections. However, he assesses that the expansion of cases in the US also has a social component, with end-of-year parties and winter behavior (people gather indoors).

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted concern about the advance of covid in China, in the first press conference of the year Photograph: EFE/EPA/Salvatore Di Nolfi

“We will assess the risk of the subvariant and act accordingly,” added WHO’s Tedros Adhanom. He also warned that in recent weeks there has been an increase in hospitalizations and hospital pressure in the Northern Hemisphere, not only because of covid-19, but also because of other respiratory diseases, including the flu.

The increase in cases, however, is significantly less than a year ago, at the start of the “original” Omicron breakthrough, when nearly 25 million weekly positive diagnoses were reported globally, seven times more than current levels (although now fewer tests are being carried out due to the predominance of mild cases).

The appearance of Kraken coincides with the relaxation of the “covid zero” policy in China, which has caused the number of infections to explode in the Asian country. The escalation of cases is explained by the low prior contact of the Chinese with the disease, the gaps in the coverage of booster doses and the non-application of vaccines using other technologies, such as RNA, present in the products of Pfizer and Moderna.

Experts say, however, that there is a large underreporting of cases in China, which makes it difficult to clearly know the pace of advancement of the disease.

Kraken should arrive in Brazil and could cause a new wave, say scientists

Fernando Spilki points out that it is “almost impossible” that the new subvariant does not reach the country. “We already had the circulation of XBB, and we will find this process later on. Effects are what we care most about,” he says.

Coordinator of the Covid-19 Analysis Network, Isaac Schrarstzhaupt comments that Brazil has not done anything to prevent the variant from arriving in the country. He considers that it could indeed cause a new wave of cases, but there is no clarity about the dimensions it could take. In the US, he says, since the arrival of Kraken, the number of ICU admissions due to covid has doubled and deaths are on an upward curve, but cases do not seem to grow to the same extent. “It’s a sign that people aren’t testing themselves.”

Due to the history of covid in the country, Spilki comments that a new wave in Brazil was already on the horizon, even without the emergence of XBB.1.5. He comments that, in general, after the end of year festivities, in the summer period and the resumption of activities in February until the end of March, there is one of the main volume of cases of the year. “XBB, in particular XXB.1.5, can influence (this new wave)especially if it manages to spread well in populations where earlier lineages circulated, especially BQ.1 (which caused a wave of cases in Brazil in November).”

Faced with this, experts advise people to seek booster doses, in addition to recommending the use of a mask in closed and crowded places. They assess that it is necessary to move forward with the application of updated injections (the bivalent ones) and that risk groups (elderly and individuals with comorbidities) need to increase attention. /with agencies