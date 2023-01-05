Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina are criticized for their son’s accessory

the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated with him his arrival at his new club, Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, but on a personal level, the soccer player has been criticized by followers after his partner Georgina Rodriguez shared a photo of little Esmeralda with her brother Kill himfive years old.

The beautiful image shows the little boy giving his little sister a tender kiss. So far so good, except for a small detail that caused alarm in many Portuguese fans: Mateo appears sporting an earring in his left ear, with a diamond stone.

For some the child is too young for these luxuries. Others saw the parents’ decision to pierce the five-year-old’s ear as wildly over the top, and let their thoughts be known in the comments section.

“What kind of parents are these, my God”. “Let the boy be a child, he is only 5 years old”. “Unnecessary”. “A boy with an earring?” “How sad”.

But there were also those who defended the famous parents:

“You who are criticizing, have you seen your children at home?”, asked a follower.

Cristiano Ronaldo was received like a mega star in his official presentation as a new player of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese star was accompanied by Georgina Rodríguez and their four older children at the event that sold out the Mrsool Park stadium of his new team.

Smiling and impressed with the number of spectators, Ronaldo even tried to salute in Arabic, being applauded by the entire stands.

“My family would like to thank you for the reception, thank you very much to everyone”, said the player.

“It is a pleasure to be here. Yesterday I felt welcome when I arrived in the country. I will give my all to you”, he told the fans.

Cristiano’s presentation party was a complete show with lights, fireworks and music.

Cristiano Ronaldo walked around the stadium greeting the fans and signing soccer balls, which were thrown to them from the stands.

The new coach of Al-Nassr, the Frenchman Rudi García, praised the signing of Ronaldo, who should remain in the team until June 2025, and who will continue as a kind of ambassador until 2030:

“Cristiano is one of the best in history. For me, for the country and for the club, it’s fantastic that someone of his stature can come here. I’ve seen great players throughout my life, but not like Cristiano. Training Cristiano will be very simple because there is very little to explain to him. I really want to be able to share our experience (…) I hope Cristiano is happy playing for Al-Nassr”.

And CR7’s first game could take place against Al Tai on Thursday, January 5, in the Saudi Arabian League.

With the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Al-Nassr club, from Saudi Arabia, the soccer player and his family will have to move to the Middle East. They must settle in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia and the main business center in the country, and that means that the life of Cristiano and his wife Georgina Rodriguez it will change completely.

According to the Spanish press, after living in countries like England, Spain and Italy, Georgina will live in one of the most restrictive and discriminatory countries in the world in relation to women, and she may be the target of criticism abroad for the way she dresses. or act on your social networks.

The couple is expected to move into a luxurious apartment in the exclusive neighborhood of Al Muhammadiyah, and contrary to comments that most women in the place need to cover their hair and bodies, Rodríguez will not have to do any of that, but will have to dress in ‘modest’ way due to Arab rules.

