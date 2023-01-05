Cristiano Ronaldo will earn BRL 2,000 per minute at Al-Nassr. Details!

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United and signed with Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, where he was presented this week. CR7’s change of heart landed him quite simply the biggest contract in football history.

He will play for Al-Nassr until 2025 and will earn more than US$ 200 million (approximately R$ 1 billion) per year. The contract also provides that Ronaldo would spend five years as an advisor to the club and would also act as ambassador of Saudi Arabia in the bid for the 2030 World Cup.

In addition to the money, the club will also finance a luxury life for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in Riyadh.

To give you an idea, with earnings of R$ 1 billion per year, Cristiano Ronaldo will have something close to R$ 90 million per month. The value would be enough to buy 7 apartments in the highest building in Camboriú, in Santa Catarina, where Neymar has a penthouse, for example.

Tallest building in Brazil in Camboriú, Santa Catarina – Reproduction

Cristiano Ronaldo will earn almost BRL 3 million a day, which would be enough to buy a Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD, one of the most expensive in the world and beloved by celebrities, every 24 hours.

Lamborghini worth R$ 3 million – Disclosure

Per hour, the Portuguese star will receive around R$ 122,000, something that would be enough to stay for five days at the Resort Sovena Jani resort, in Maldives, one of the most luxurious in the world.

Resort Sovena Jani, in Maldives – Publicity

Already per minute, Cristiano Ronaldo will receive the equivalent of R$ 2,000, which would be enough for dinner at one of the most expensive restaurants in Brazil, Alex Atala’s DOM. Remember, this in just 60 seconds.

At the DOM restaurant, by Alex Atala, in São Paulo – Disclosure

