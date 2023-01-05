Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut at Al-Nassr postponed due to suspension in England







Cristiano Ronaldo is suspended for two games and his debut could take place on January 21 (FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) Photo: Lance!

although it was presented and made himself available to Rudi Garcia to debut for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo must serve two games of suspension, according to the “Daily Mail”. The athlete was sanctioned by the Football Association of England after he slapped the hand of an Everton fan and damaged the fan’s cell phone.

So far, Al-Nassr has announced the sale of 28,000 seats at Mrsool Park with the expectation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut against Al Taee, this Thursday. However, the striker should make his first appearance on the field as a player against Al-Ettifaq, Vitinho’s team, on January 21st.

According to FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfers of Players, the veteran will continue to serve the punishment suffered in England in Saudi Arabia.









– Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the old association but not yet (fully) enforced at the time of the transfer must be enforced by the new association in which the player is registered so that punishment is carried out at the national level.

Last Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the new star of Al-Nassr until June 2025. The team led by Rudi Garcia occupies the leadership of the Saudi Championship with eight victories conquered in 11 matches played and dreams of returning to the Champions League Asian.

