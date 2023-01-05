Cruzeiro agrees to sell Rafael Santos to Orlando City, USA

Cruzeiro agreed, this Thursday (5), the permanent transfer of left-back Rafael Santos to Orlando City, in the United States. The 24-year-old signed a contract for two seasons, with the possibility of extending for two more.
Players who will not follow at Cruzeiro in 2023
Rafael Santos was last at Coritiba, where he played 15 games in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship last year.
Before being loaned to the club from Paraná, the left-back became Cruzeiro’s starter in most of the games in early 2022, but lost space to Matheus Bidu during the Brazilian Series B.
We transferred, definitively, the athlete Rafael Santos to the @OrlandoCitySC.
The club thanks the athlete for his dedication and professionalism during the period in which he defended our shirt and wishes him success in the sequence of his trajectory.
%uD83D%uDCF8 @ggaleixo / Cruise pic.twitter.com/Yghg6aVmIx
%u2014 Cruzeiro %uD83E%uDD8A (@Cruzeiro) January 5, 2023
Crossing the Cruise
Revealed by Mirassol-SP, Rafael arrived at Cruzeiro in 2018, but never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup. As such, he was loaned out on three occasions to gain experience. He has passages through Chapecoense (2020), Inter de Limeira-SP (2021) and Ponte Preta (2021).
In all, the left-back played 37 games for Raposa – 30 of them last season, with one goal scored and four assists.
Rafael Santos’ last match with the Celeste shirt was in the 1-0 defeat against Guarani, at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, in Campinas, on July 9, for the 18th round of Series B.