Cruzeiro agrees to sell Rafael Santos to Orlando City, USA

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rafael Santos made 45 games for Cruzeiro and scored one goal

Cruzeiro agreed, this Thursday (5), the permanent transfer of left-back Rafael Santos to Orlando City, in the United States. The 24-year-old signed a contract for two seasons, with the possibility of extending for two more.

Players who will not follow at Cruzeiro in 2023 Jaj, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Z Ivaldo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Fernando Canesin, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Chay, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Leo Pais, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Lincoln, striker (returned to Vissel Kobe, from Japan) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rodolfo, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rmulo, right-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pablo Siles, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Willian Oliveira, steering wheel (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Wagner Leonardo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Luvannor, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Matheus Bidu, left-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Gabriel Mesquita, goalkeeper (on loan to Gua Santa) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Denivys, goalkeeper (on loan to Athletic) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Waguininho, striker (on loan to Ava) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Geovane Jesus, defender/right-back (sold to FC Dallas) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Edu, striker (under negotiation with Dibba Al Fujairah, from Dubai) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Rafa Silva, striker (under negotiation with Jeonbuk, from South Korea) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rafael Santos, left-back (sold to Orlando City, USA) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Rafael Santos was last at Coritiba, where he played 15 games in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship last year.

Before being loaned to the club from Paraná, the left-back became Cruzeiro’s starter in most of the games in early 2022, but lost space to Matheus Bidu during the Brazilian Series B.

We transferred, definitively, the athlete Rafael Santos to the @OrlandoCitySC. The club thanks the athlete for his dedication and professionalism during the period in which he defended our shirt and wishes him success in the sequence of his trajectory. %uD83D%uDCF8 @ggaleixo / Cruise pic.twitter.com/Yghg6aVmIx %u2014 Cruzeiro %uD83E%uDD8A (@Cruzeiro) January 5, 2023

Crossing the Cruise

Revealed by Mirassol-SP, Rafael arrived at Cruzeiro in 2018, but never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup. As such, he was loaned out on three occasions to gain experience. He has passages through Chapecoense (2020), Inter de Limeira-SP (2021) and Ponte Preta (2021).

In all, the left-back played 37 games for Raposa – 30 of them last season, with one goal scored and four assists.

Rafael Santos’ last match with the Celeste shirt was in the 1-0 defeat against Guarani, at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, in Campinas, on July 9, for the 18th round of Series B.