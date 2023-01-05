Cruzeiro agrees to sell Rafael Santos to Orlando City, USA

Rafael Santos made 45 games for Cruzeiro and scored one goal
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Rafael Santos made 45 games for Cruzeiro and scored one goal

Cruzeiro agreed, this Thursday (5), the permanent transfer of left-back Rafael Santos to Orlando City, in the United States. The 24-year-old signed a contract for two seasons, with the possibility of extending for two more.

Players who will not follow at Cruzeiro in 2023

Jaj
Jaj, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Z
Z Ivaldo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Fernando Canesin, midfielder (end of contract)
Fernando Canesin, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Chay, midfielder (end of contract)
Chay, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Leo Pais, midfielder (end of contract)
Leo Pais, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Lincoln, striker (returned to Japan's Vissel Kobe
Lincoln, striker (returned to Vissel Kobe, from Japan) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Rodolfo, striker (end of contract)
Rodolfo, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
R
Rmulo, right-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Pablo Siles, midfielder (end of contract)
Pablo Siles, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Willian Oliveira, midfielder (end of contract)
Willian Oliveira, steering wheel (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Wagner Leonardo, defender (end of contract)
Wagner Leonardo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Luvannor, striker (end of contract)
Luvannor, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Matheus Bidu, left-back (end of contract)
Matheus Bidu, left-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Gabriel Mesquita, goalkeeper (on loan from
Gabriel Mesquita, goalkeeper (on loan to Gua Santa) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Denivys, goalkeeper (on loan to Athletic)
Denivys, goalkeeper (on loan to Athletic) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Waguininho, striker (on loan to Ava
Waguininho, striker (on loan to Ava) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Geovane Jesus, defender/right-back (sold to FC Dallas)
Geovane Jesus, defender/right-back (sold to FC Dallas) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Edu, striker (under negotiation)
Edu, striker (under negotiation with Dibba Al Fujairah, from Dubai) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Rafa Silva, striker (under negotiation)
Rafa Silva, striker (under negotiation with Jeonbuk, from South Korea) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Rafael Santos, left-back (sold to Orlando City, USA)
Rafael Santos, left-back (sold to Orlando City, USA) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Rafael Santos was last at Coritiba, where he played 15 games in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship last year.

Before being loaned to the club from Paraná, the left-back became Cruzeiro’s starter in most of the games in early 2022, but lost space to Matheus Bidu during the Brazilian Series B.

Crossing the Cruise

Revealed by Mirassol-SP, Rafael arrived at Cruzeiro in 2018, but never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup. As such, he was loaned out on three occasions to gain experience. He has passages through Chapecoense (2020), Inter de Limeira-SP (2021) and Ponte Preta (2021).

In all, the left-back played 37 games for Raposa – 30 of them last season, with one goal scored and four assists.

Rafael Santos’ last match with the Celeste shirt was in the 1-0 defeat against Guarani, at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, in Campinas, on July 9, for the 18th round of Series B.

