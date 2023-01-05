Crypto Today: Bitcoin Fails to Break Above $17K as Investors Fear Another Exchange’s Drop

Investors who were waiting for a definition of Bitcoin (BTC) after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes had to renew their patience: despite threatening a rally, the cryptocurrency failed to overcome $ 17 thousand and returned to be traded in the same range within which it has been operating now for 20 days.

At 7 am, BTC recorded a slight drop of 0.3%, to the exact US$ 16,805, neutrally responding to a tougher-than-expected Fomc minutes, but which was not enough to prevent a positive session on the New York stock exchanges .

The Fed says that price increases are stubbornly persisting, and that “they are proving to be more persistent than expected”. The impressions were given at the meeting that resulted in an increase of half a percentage point in US interest rates, 0.25 less than in the four previous readjustments.

In view of this, market agents are eyeing the possibility of stock market gains being returned this Thursday (5), with Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures retreating 0.20%, 0.21 and 0.30% , respectively.

Alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin, known as altcoins, continue to take advantage of the doldrums of the main crypto in the market and extend gains this Thursday, with emphasis on the advance of almost 8% of Chiliz (CHZ), cryptocurrency of the company specializing in fan tokens Socios.com . In addition, Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum Pow (POW), “clones” of Ethereum (ETH), are up 5.6% and 3%, respectively.

Read too

Investors who saw the increase in interest rates as the main barrier to price recovery are now turning more to internal crises in the sector, with an eye on the effects of the fall of the Terra project, the hedge fund Three Arrows and the FTX brokerage.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The fear of the time is of a new black swan event caused by the eventual collapse of the giant crypto Digital Currency Group (DCG). She owns the largest digital asset manager in the world, Grayscale, whose funds are highly discounted and could be forced to liquidate assets in the market to cover a gap allegedly left by the Genesis brokerage.

The exchange, which is part of the same group and stopped customer withdrawals in November, needs more time to sort out the company’s financial situation, interim CEO Derar Islim said yesterday.

The situation of Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group gained a new chapter this week after the co-founder of former partner Gemini, Cameron Winklevoss, criticized Barry Silbert, CEO of DCG, for “bad faith tactics” in an attempt to restore operation from the brokerage. According to Winklevoss, Genesis owes Gemini customers $900 million.

For Forbes magazine, which spoke in December about the losses of crypto billionaires throughout 2022, Silbert completely lost his fortune. “Forbes estimates the current value of Silbert’s 40% stake in DCG to be approximately $0. Silbert’s personal investments could not be determined,” the publication said.

DCG also owns CoinDesk.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $16,805 -0.30% Ethereum (ETH) $1,247 -0.20% Binance Coin (BNB) $256 +0.40% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.340830 -2.70% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.072978 +1.00%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest increases in the last 24 hours:

Cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Chile (CHZ) $0.112345 +7.70% eCash (XEC) US$ 0.00002438 +7.30% Ethereum Pow (POW) $3.29 +5.60% Near Protocol (NEAR) $1.55 +3.70% Ethereum Classic (ETC) $18.63 +3.00%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Huobi (HT) $4.70 -10.40% Aptos (APT) $3.72 -6.10% OKC (OKT) $25.77 -5.90% Solana (SUN) $13.02 -5.40% OKB (OKB) $26.92 -4.70%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 16.24 +2.78% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 21.78 +2.73% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 19.79 +3.99% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 15.73 -0.69% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 12.05 +2.72% Hasdex Crypto Metaverse (META11) BRL 27.15 +2.49% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 5.61 +2.18% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.71 +4.66% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 2.73 +6.22% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 4.84 +1.89% I invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 16.20 +0.93% Invest BLOKCI (BLOK11) BRL 78.71 +4.51%

See the main news of the crypto market this Thursday (5):

Binance ends 2022 with 92% market share

Binance’s market share of Bitcoin trading volume increased to 92% by the end of 2022, shows data compiled by analytics house Arcane Research.

The exchange’s market share was just 45% at the start of last year, but the elimination of trading fees in June, not to mention the collapse of rival FTX in November, has served to push users towards Binance.

“No matter how you look at it in terms of trading activity, Binance is the cryptocurrency marketplace,” Arcane wrote in a report. “After suspending trading fees for its BTC pairs in spot (spot trades), Binance completely dominated the market share.”

Crypto stocks breathe on Wall Street

After a 2022 marked by falls of 80% to 90%, many cryptocurrency-related actions start 2023 in positive territory after a new session of gains on Wednesday (4).

The best performers were Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA), which surged 24% yesterday. Riot Platforms (RIOT), also specialized in mining, rose 15%.

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) gained 12.2%, helped by the overall rally and a deal with New York financial market authority to end an investigation into the company’s compliance failures.

Former FTX lawyer collaborated with authorities: Reuters

A former FTX attorney provided details about the firm’s business during a meeting with officials from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), reported Reuters, citing a person familiar with the situation.

The meeting with attorney Daniel Friedberg and prosecutors took place at the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York on Nov. 22, according to the source. Reuters reported that it saw scheduling emails between attendees.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Friedberg told prosecutors what he knew about Sam Bankman-Fried using client funds to fund his cryptocurrency empire, the source said.

Find out why the stock market crash represents a rare opportunity and see 6 amazingly cheap stocks to buy today

Related