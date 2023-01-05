Curiosities | ‘Maze Runner’, dystopian sci-fi starring Dylan O’Brien, turns 7!

The 2000s and 2010s were marked by several adaptations of young-adult literary sagas – and one of the most famous was the franchise ‘Maze Runner’.

Directed by Wes Ball in his directorial debut and based on the novel of the same name by James Dashnerthe plot follows Thomas (Dylan O’Brien), a teenager who arrives in a clearing at the center of a giant maze. Like the other youths thrown there before him, he has no memory of his previous life. Thomas quickly becomes part of the group and soon demonstrates a unique perspective that earns him a promotion to Runner status – those who patrol the ever-changing labyrinth to find an escape route. Together with Teresa (Kaya Scodelario), the only girl in the group, Thomas tries to convince his teammates that he knows a way out.

Also featuring names like Aml Ameen, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Ki Hong Lee, Will Poulter and Patricia Clarksonthe first chapter of the trilogy received numerous accolades and made a bang at the box office, grossing nearly US$350 million worldwide.

To celebrate its recent 7th anniversary, we have prepared a short list listing some backstage triviawhich you can check out below:

The production had to hire snake hunters to ensure that the areas where they were filming were free of snakes. Before filming began, they found 25 venomous snakes. The biggest they found was a 1.5 m rattlesnake.

To win the role of Chuck, the actor Blake Cooper continually campaigned for an audition via Twitter. He sent Ball tweet after tweet after tweet stating that he was made for the role. Ball finally relented and told Cooper to send his audition to the casting director, who stated that Cooper was the perfect Chuck.

The cast spent the week leading up to production participating in survival training in the clearing. They learned to build tools and shelters out of the surrounding nature.

Brodie-Sangster, who played Newt, would put a rock in his shoe to remind himself to limp.

Of the largely British cast, only Brodie-Sangster could retain his accent.

O’Brien’s character in the series ‘Teen Wolf’ was unconscious for most of the episode “Lunar Eclipse” for him to finish shooting the film.

was unconscious for most of the episode for him to finish shooting the film. O’Brien actually broke the bones in his cheek during filming, in the scene where he was running away from his first griever and when he went to jump, he slipped.

and when he went to jump, he slipped. Having seen his work on the British series ‘Skins – Juventude à Flor da Pele’Ball wanted Scodelario to play Teresa from the beginning.

Ball originally teamed up with fox studios to direct a feature-length version of his short ‘Ruin’ . They then offered Ball the opportunity to direct ‘Maze Runner’ and he accepted.

to direct a feature-length version of his short . They then offered Ball the opportunity to direct and he accepted. Brodie-Sangster auditioned for Thomas and Newt. Poulter, meanwhile, auditioned for Gally and Newt.