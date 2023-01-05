‘Cyrano’: Musical romance starring Peter Dinklage premieres on Prime Video

‘Cyrano’ is the latest project starring the multiple Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (‘Game of Thrones’) and is already available on Prime Video.

A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone, whether with fierce wordplay in a verbal sparring or brilliant handling of swordsmanship in a duel. But convinced that her appearance makes him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the enlightened Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her – and Roxanne has fallen in love at first sight with Christian.

Remember the trailer:

Joe Wright (‘Pride and Prejudice’) commands the adaptation.

Based on the homonymous play by Erica Schmidtwhich, in turn, is inspired by the classic novel ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’the film also features Haley Bennett (‘Seven Men and a Destiny’), Bashir Salahuddin (‘Marriage Story’) and Ben Mendelsohn (‘Rogue One’).

‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ revolves around a man with an excessively large nose who is acutely aware of his appearance. That way, he uses another man to help him woo the girl of his dreams.

Take the time to watch:

The timeless narrative served as inspiration for several rom-coms contemporary, like ‘Sierra Burgess is a Loser’ and ‘You Can’t Imagine’.

The book has already been adapted several times for the cinema, winning a version in 1950, directed by Michael Gordon, and another in 1990, starring Gerard Depardieu.