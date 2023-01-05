Daniel Alves is formally denounced for harassment and may be subpoenaed

Disclosure Daniel Alves

Former Barcelona and São Paulo player, ​​Daniel Alves, was formally denounced for alleged sexual harassment, which allegedly took place in the early hours of December 30 to 31, at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the process was opened two days after the events, after the woman gave testimony, on Monday (January 2), to the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan Police), which formally initiated the investigation.

Now, the police intend to take the complaint to court to open a judicial process, which may end in a subpoena from Daniel Alves so that he can give his version of the facts.

The alleged victim assured that the player put his hand inside her panties. After what happened, the woman warned her friends and they were the ones who alerted the private security of the establishment. They then waited for the police to arrive and went to a hospital in Barcelona for a medical examination.

Dani Alves did not comment on what happened. However, his staff did so to deny that anything had happened, although he admits the presence of the Pumas player in the Barcelona club for “a short time”. In fact, they insist that the player had already left the establishment when the woman told what happened.

The Brazilian, who is already in Mexico, has been married since 2017 to Joana Sanz, one of the most recognized models for brands such as Gucci or Channel.