Dead City will have an “intimate, multi-layered” story, says Lauren Cohan

Apparently, the series The Walking Dead: Dead City will be much deeper than the main one, as teases Lauren Cohan.

talking to the comicbook.comthe actress said she was very curious to know where her character would go after having evolved so much, and the new series answers that.

still second Lauren Cohan, dead city will have a storyintimate and multi-layered“, precisely because it focuses on a smaller number of characters.

“It’s totally exciting, but I would be really up for anything because obviously we’ve had a good long run, but to be honest with you, as we’ve progressed with the show over the last few seasons, I’ve felt really interested in the twists and turns that my character has taken. able to give in her life, and the things the writers were giving her as potential avenues to take. So when we heard there was going to be a spinoff, it was exciting. I’m excited to do it. It’s a very intimate layered kind of story. And it’s going to be fun, I think, to go to those emotional depths with a smaller group, the way we’re going to get to Dead City.” – Said cohan.

We know that the story takes place in New York and will feature Negan and Maggie traveling together, facing other threats.

Eli Jornéwho previously wrote and produced the main series, is the writer and producer.

Entitled The Walking Dead: Dead City, the first season of the derivative will have six episodes. With premiere scheduled for 2023 on AMCwill follow Maggie and Negan‎‎ traversing post-apocalyptic New York

Cut off from the mainland for centuries, the ruined city is filled with the dead and inhabitants who made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror, according to the synopsis released by the broadcaster.