Death Stranding 2 uses Epic Games technology for photorealism

In an official statement, Kojima Productions confirms that Death Stranding 2 is using the technology MetaHumandeveloped by epic games.

It is a package that is part of the Unreal Engine 5something that allows developers to add photorealistic NPC’s at a very fast pace.

That is, the sequence can bring a denser cast.

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) Lea Seydoux (007: No Time To Die), Elle Fanning (The Law of the Night), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), and Troy Baker (The Last of Us) are confirmed in the main cast.

Hideo Kojima will direct, write and produce.

There’s no release date yet, but we do know it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 at launch, and the engine From above (Originally developed at Guerrilla Games) will return.

Read more about Death Stranding:

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available with several new elements compared to the original game, including brand new story missions.

From the legendary director Hideo Kojimaa genre-defying experience emerges, even greater in the Director’s Cut.

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a passage between the living and the dead, resulting in grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the ruined world scarred by a desolate society.

Playing as Sam Bridges, your mission is to bring hope to humanity by connecting the survivors of a devastated America.

Will you be able to put this shattered world back together, one step at a time?