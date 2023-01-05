“Delicious for face**”; Scarpa debut ends with ‘mixuruca’ game and Nottingham becomes Palmeiras for fans on the web

This Wednesday (4), midfielder made his first official match in the Premier League and English fans followed in the footsteps of Palmeiras in enthusiasm

It took a while, but Gustavo Scarpa made his official debut for Nottingham Forest. The star of the last Brazilian Championship for palm trees came on in the second half of the Reds’ 1-0 win over Southampton. The result made the 28-year-old midfielder’s club leave the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Scarpa started the match on the bench at the option of coach Steve Cooper. The Reds opened the scoring with Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi in the 27th minute of the first half. After that, the game proved to be technically weak and Palmeiras asked for the entry of the former shirt 14 – who wears the 31 in England.

Cooper conceded in the 33rd minute of the final stage and, in a short time, Scarpa lived up to the expectations of the English. “Scarpa’s pass is fucking delicious**”, praised a Nottingham fan on Twitter. Launches, dribbles and long-distance kicks could be seen on the pitch by the ex-palestrino.

The match could be shown on Star+ and showed Scarpa much more focused on the defensive part. Cooper clearly asked the midfielder to act further back, as a first defensive midfielder. Even so, it seems that his performance pleased the fans of the Reds, who added a fundamental result to breathe more easily in the Premier League table.

Next Saturday (7), Scarpa should have new chances, who knows as a starter, for Nottingham, who face Leicester in their stadium. The number 31 signed a contract valid for five seasons with the English club in his first experience in Europe.