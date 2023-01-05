dev highlights remake’s “cutting-edge technology”

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games of recent years. The return of the iconic horror game that shaped generations for over 20 years is in the hands of studio Bloober Team, famous for Layers of Fear and The Medium. That is, we can expect good – and scary – things from this new version.

In an interview with the Lords of Gaming website, Kacper Michalski, head of production at the developer, explained that today there are more than 200 people working at the company, revealed that they won a “competition” from Konami to make the game and explained a little about the news that are to come. But still no release date…

“We can’t say that yet. We will announce it when it is opportune,” she commented.

About the work, he explained that cutting-edge resources are being used to make the new Silent Hill 2 have amazing visuals, in addition to an immersive sound experience.

“The town of Silent Hill has been rebuilt using the latest technology, and all creatures have been recreated with even scarier visuals and enhanced combat AI to keep players on their toes. In addition to the sound, the story is also key, so we worked a lot on the emotional expressions of all the characters, including the protagonist James. All while respecting the acclaimed setting of the original story,” he said.

But why do this with Silent Hill 2 and not with the first title in the franchise?

“Silent Hill 2 is one of the best psychological horror games of all time. We grew up with him and he’s a huge source of inspiration for everyone in the studio. We love the story and it’s a timeless classic for many of our team.”

Silent Hill 2 is in the final stages of production

Speaking during GPW Innovation Day in October (via PSU), Bloober Team President Piotr Babeno revealed that the reimagining has been in development for about three years. Currently, the studio’s production team is in the polishing phase. That is, it is very likely that it will not take long to arrive.