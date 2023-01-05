Diego Alves was offered to Vasco, but it is out of the plans, says portal

Since officially leaving Flamengo on December 31, 2022, Diego Alves has been free in the ball market. Since then, it has been offered to several Brazilian football clubs. And it is clear that the former shirt 1 red-black would be speculated in Vasco, which is looking for a goalkeeper for 2023.

Torcedores.com found that Diego Alves was offered to Vasco. The movement was carried out by an intermediary who has a strong connection with the goalkeeper’s staff and, mainly, with executive director Paulo Bracks. The name appears shortly after the club failed in negotiations to hire Keiller, from Internacional.

Diego Alves career

2000 – 2003: Botafogo-SP

2004 – 2007: Atlético-MG

2007 – 2011: Almeria

2011 – 2017: Valencia

2017 – 2022: Flamengo

Despite the Vasco board of directors looking for a goalkeeper for this season, Diego Alves is out of the plans of the club from São Januário. The experienced goalkeeper would not be the solution for the position, making the possibility of an offer from Cruzmaltina null at this time.

The main arguments would be the age of the athlete, who is already 37 years old, his recent history of muscle injuries and, mainly, the low number of games played by Flamengo. In 2022, for example, he only played eight games with the red-black shirt. His last game was in the 2-1 defeat against Avai, when he officially said goodbye to the club.

Diego Alves was speculated in several Brazilian clubs at the end of last year. Internacional and São Paulo are looking for the athlete even before saying goodbye to Flamengo. However, the amounts requested by him were above the financial reality of tricolors and colorados for the 2023 season.

Numbers for Flamengo between 2017 and 2022 (Source: oGol)

Games: 216

Holder: 216

Reserve used: 0

Goals scored: 0

Goals against: 0

Assists: 0

Minutes on the pitch: 19196

Grêmio was the club that came closest to signing Diego Alves. The parties had a verbal agreement with agreed salary bases, contract length and gloves. However, the goalkeeper tried to modify some terms of the agreement during the final phase of negotiations. With that, the club from Rio Grande do Sul, as informed by Torcedores.com, withdrew from the negotiations.

Diego Alves played for Flamengo from 2017 to 2022. In the meantime, he won eleven titles: the Recopa Sudamericana (2020), the Copa Libertadores da América (2019 and 2022), the Supercopa do Brasil (2020 and 2021), the Campeonato Brasileiro (2019 and 2020), the Copa do Brasil (2022) and the Campeonato Carioca (2019, 2020 and 2021).