Director Bryan Singer’s Behavior In The X-Men Movies ‘Wouldn’t Happen Today’

Bryan Singer is one of the main architects of the modern era of superhero films, between his first two films “X-Men” released in 2000 and 2003, as well as “X-Men Days of Future Past” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” in 2014 and 2016. The first two features transformed Hugh Jackman, then primarily known for his theater work, into an A-list movie star through his portrayal of the iconic Wolverine. But since the release of those films, Singer has faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as complaints from cast members like Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Jackman acknowledged Singer’s allegedly unprofessional behavior on set, saying there was conduct on the set of the first “X-Men” movie that wouldn’t happen today, but he didn’t know how to position himself, since that he was new to the industry and it was his first North American film.

“This was my first film in America, you have to understand; it was all so new to me,” Jackman told The Guardian. “I think it’s fair to say that… there are some storylines, you know… I think there are some ways of being on set that wouldn’t happen now. And I think things have changed for the better.”

Speaking more broadly about the industry in general, Jackman added that “there is much less tolerance for disrespect, marginalization, intimidation, any oppressive behavior. There’s zero tolerance for it now and people are going to talk, and I think that’s great.”

SINGER’S MISBEHAVIOR

While Jackman declined to say much more about Singer, when asked how Singer’s allegations of misconduct have affected how he views the movies that made him famous, the actor said it was “tricky” but he’s proud of the films and their impact in leading to the modern wave of superhero films.

“That’s a really, really tricky question,” Jackman said. “There is a lot at stake there. ‘X-Men’ was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic book movies and I think there’s a lot to be proud of. And there are certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked. But I don’t think I know how to respond gracefully. I think it’s complex and at the end of the day I look back with pride on what we achieved and the momentum that started.”

HALLE BERRY AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE SPEAK OUT AGAINST SINGER

In 2020, Halle Berry, who played Storm on Fox’s superhero franchise, detailed numerous feuds with Singer during the making of “Days of Future Past,” telling Variety that “everybody heard the stories — I don’t need to repeat them. them – and heard about his challenges and what he struggles with. At a Hollywood Reporter roundtable last month, Lawrence, who played Mystique in “Days of Future Past” and “Apocalypse,” spoke about the fits Singer had on set.

“It always made us laugh about how we ended up saying, ‘Women shouldn’t be in roles like this because we’re so emotional,’” Lawrence said. “I mean, I worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest tantrums on set.”

Jack will return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” alongside Ryan Reynolds.