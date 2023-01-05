Director confirms wage arrears at Atltico: ‘Very delicate situation’

photo: Bruno Sousa / Atltico Rodrigo Caetano confirms delay in payment of salaries of athletes in Atltico

Atltico’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano revealed this Thursday (5/1) that the club is facing salary arrears. “We had and have problems because at the end of the year revenues fall,” he said.

One of the reasons for the drop in financial income this season is the lack of an agreement between Galo and Multiplan, a company interested in purchasing a 49.9% stake in the black and white part of the Diamond Mall shopping center, located in the center-south region of Belo Horizonte.

” with a lot of effort, with a lot of financial engineering, with a lot of decisive participation from this group (4R’s). It’s a problem for us, it increases during this period”, said Caetano in an interview with 98FM radio.

The deal between Atltico and Multiplan would grant the club BRL 340 million for the sale of Diamond. The company from Rio de Janeiro already owns 51.1% of the site.

“The peace of mind that we all have during these two years that I’ve been here is that everything was done religiously up to date. We have a problem that everyone knows is the issue of the mall, which had this money stamped for it”, pointed out Rodrigo.

“We have debts with clubs, with many agents, and the money was directed exclusively to reduce this onerous debt. We hope that this will be resolved. Now, the day-to-day question was or was, and I am sure it will continue to be rigorously and day,” he added.

The sale had been announced on August 2, 2022. At the time, the company issued an official note informing the purchase, signed by Armando d’Almeida Neto, CFO and Investor Relations Director.

“For the fan to really worry. Our situation is not difficult, it is very delicate! Due to the collection that Atltico has, which is real and not fictitious, without depending more and more on the R’s, who saved and continue to save the Rooster, we could not have the squad that we have, could not have been Brazilian champion”, concludes Rodrigo Caetano.

The deal closed in August guaranteed that the Minas Gerais club would receive BRL 340 million for the remaining slice of the Diamond Mall shopping mall. The payment would be split as follows: R$136 million upfront and R$204 million in 12 monthly, equal and successive installments.

With the reversal of the transaction, the procedures for the sale will restart, that is, the process has returned to the starting point. It is at this point that a change in the athletic sales format may arise.

As verified by Superesportes, the 49.9% stake in the Diamond Mall shopping center, which still belongs to Atltico, could be negotiated by Sociedade Anima do Futebol. Thus, there is a chance that the SAF alvinegra investor will also purchase that part of the property.