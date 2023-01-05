Disney+ is preparing a big 2023 and in fact we have many returns but also big premieres next year. In any case, there are many reasons why we are stuck on the screen. That said, these Marvel series will guarantee subscribers to Disney+.

Disney+: these Marvel series will guarantee subscribers!

Secret Invasion

Marvel’s first major production of 2023, Secret Invasion, really promises a lot. In fact, everything where Marvel puts its hand promises. Even series with a more comic character like She-Hulk work very well. However, this one can still hold us more to the screen. The series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, supported by Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, whom we met in Captain Marvel. As a motto it seems that a group of shapeshifting Skrulls have infiltrated the highest points of the organization. However, it’s up to Fury and Talos to take them down. Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman are also in the series and Kingsley Ben-Adir appears to play the villain.

It arrives in spring.

echo

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is the latest Marvel character to be given the right to tell her story. That said, she takes center stage when she returns to her hometown and tries to “connect with her Native American roots.” Unfortunately, her actions in New York are following her home. This in the form of Kingpin (Vince D’Onofrio) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Interestingly, however, two cast members from the American FX series Reservation Dogs — Devery Jacobs and Zahn McClarnon — are also on the show.

Arriving in summer 2023.

Loki – Season 2

The very original God is back. However Loki now has to remind everyone who he is. Yes, the season 1 finale of Loki saw Sylvie (the female loki variant) kill He Who Remains (a Kang variant), and shatter the sacred timeline. So when Loki returned no one recognized him. And the face of He Who Remains was all over the statues in the building. So far, all we know is that Loki was apparently able to jog Mobius’ (Owen Wilson) memory, and the two are working together to clean up the multiverse chaos in Season 2 of Loki.

X-Men 97

Anyone who used to watch X-Men cartoons when they were younger will love this new series. In fact, it arrives loaded with nostalgia. However, things will not be quite the same. It looks like a darker series and with significantly improved animation. One thing is right. It will hook many Disney Plus users.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha Harkness was a very interesting character and at the same time the villain of WandaVision. She made such an impact on people that many asked for her own series and here she is. All because Disney listened! From her we should get more information about Agatha’s past and how she will move forward after losing her magic in Westview.