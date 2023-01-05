“Don’t be scared if he becomes an absolute starter”; Vítor Pereira is impressed in training and can make the first ‘serious’ change at Flamengo

Victor Pereira was officially presented at the Flamengo and work has already begun. The Portuguese coach was very excited to make history at Mais Querido and the Nation only expects him to win big titles, starting with the tournaments that the CRF will have to play in January and also in February.

Vítor knows the responsibility it will be to replace Dorival Júnior. The former Flamengo coach led the Club to significant achievements, such as the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. Behind the scenes, the Flemish leadership is convinced that the gringo is capable of making Mengão an even greater power.

During the trainings, Vítor Pereira has been talking a lot with the players, he charges practically all the time and the athletes already realized what is the commander’s ‘hand’ like on a day-to-day basis. One player in particular caught the attention of the ‘VP’ and has been receiving praise from the new coaching staff.

Its about Ayrton Lucas, a left-back who had already had a good season with Flamengo and was bought by the club from Rio de Janeiro alongside Spartak, from Russia. The athlete’s versatility and strength to go back and forth in the hallway make him a won important points with Vitor Pereira.

Don’t be alarmed if, throughout the season, Ayrton Lucas becomes an absolute starter. The Portuguese coach really likes to have a winger of that profile, who is easy to go to the bottom line in the attack and also knows how to score with high intensity.