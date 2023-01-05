‘Dr. Death’: Crime Series RENEWED for Season 2

THE Paramount+ officially renewed the crime series ‘Dr. death‘ for Season 2.

According to Varietythe production will continue on an anthological basis, with the next cycle following a new case.

Next season will tell the true story of surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, whose professional acclaim hides dark secrets. “When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional blurs, changing his life forever.”

Ashley Michel Hoban (‘The Girl From Plainville’) will take over as showrunner for Season 2.

“The first season of ‘Dr. Death’ surprised us as we got to know the sinister mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team that decided to stop him,” declared Lisa Katzpresident of NBCUniversal. “The new season of this gripping anthology will explore the sinister mystery of a surgeon who seduced the medical world.”

starring Joshua Jackson and Alec Baldwin, the first season followed the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a burgeoning Dallas neurosurgeon whose patients suddenly begin to become permanently maimed or dead. As the victims piled up, two fellow doctors try to stop him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZTZ-HfsexM

Take the time to watch: