Ellen Pompeo opens up about leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 19 years

Ellen Pompeo spoke for the first time about her departure from the series “Grey’s Anatomy”, where she was the protagonist, after 19 seasons. The actress gave an interview to “The Drew Barrymore Show” and said she is happy, and that she needed to do something new.

“I feel super happy. The show has been amazing for me and I loved the experience so much. I just need to diversify a little bit. I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs… I have to do something new or I’m literally going to become someone else.” who can’t do the crossword New York Times every day,” he pointed out.

The artist joked about her time spent acting on the series: “I mean 19 years! That’s more than people keep their kids at home. People keep their kids at home until they’re 18 and then send them to college , so this is how I go to college”.

Pompeo also expressed his willingness to spend more time with his three children: Eli Christopher, 5, Sienna May, 8, and Stella Luna, 13.

“I have three kids and I take care of them, and it’s really important to be close to them, more present. I’m going to do a limited series for Hulu [Orphan] spring, which is really cool,” he said.