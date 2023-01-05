Elon Musk sparks controversy after exposing brain implant project

With the increasing increase in technology, several sectors have gone through and are still going through several transformations. the billionaire Elon Musk owner of Twitter, Tesla and, now, Neuralink, loves to expose technological news in their areas of activity. The businessman recently presented the result of a brain implant project.

The technology regarding the brain implant was recently announced by Elon Musk

Check now why billionaire Elon Musk became controversial after announcing his new project:

The experiment was carried out on laboratory monkeys in which electrodes were penetrated to about 3 millimeters in the cortex. The movement of computer cursors was observed from the electrical stimuli of neurons and the digital interface.

However, this type of study is not new. Here in Brazil, for example, the doctor Miguel Nicolelis was the one who created the first skeleton controlled by the mind. In view of this, the Brazilian researcher criticized Elon Musk about his Neuralink project, saying that he is selling studies that have already been developed.

Research is not pioneering

Another American company has also been developing similar studies since the 2000s. BrainGate has created a brain implant system to help patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury who have lost some bodily functions.

In a macro way, we can say that a device is implanted in the brain that monitors brain activity and converts all the user’s intentions into orders for the computer.

The current challenge is to develop a small, malleable and powerful implant that leaves no room for trauma to the brain. And that’s exactly what Neuralink is trying to do, create “mere miniaturizers”.

Despite all the presentations exposed by Neuralink, the company is under federal investigation for internal allegations accused of violating the welfare of the monkeys due to the tests that are being done at accelerated speeds to prove the effectiveness of the implants.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) health and food agency has not approved Neuralink to carry out tests on humans or sell the devices. However, the businessman said that he is already working on this matter.