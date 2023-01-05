Emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts leaked

More than 200 million Twitter accounts, including email addresses, were leaked this week, raising privacy and security concerns.

Alan Gal, co-founder of the Israeli security company Hudson Rock, reportedly discovered the leak for the first time and took to social media to alert the public.

“The database contains 235 million unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses and will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing,” Gal said.

“This is one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen,” he added.

According to The Washington Post, Gal discovered the leak on a popular online hacking forum, but did not provide a name.

This is the latest data breach involving Twitter. In August, Twitter said a hacker had exploited a bug in its system and was trying to sell personal data obtained.

The company said the bug was first discovered in January 2022 but was fixed quickly, adding that there was no evidence to suggest that personal data was compromised as a result of the vulnerability.