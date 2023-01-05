Emergency call after Jeremy Renner crash revealed

The tragic accident suffered by Jeremy Renner, our Hawkeye, continues to gain new details that give us the dimension of what exactly happened. The most recent came from TMZ, which reveals that it had access to the audio of the emergency call made asking for help for the actor.

The description of the call, made at the exact location of the accident, reveals that Renner’s moans of pain could be heard in the background. And that the actor was bleeding from the head, and that the right side of his chest was ‘collapsed’ and his upper torso crushed.

Finally, the actor was taken by helicopter to the hospital. The site did not make the audio publicly available, but a video shows the helicopter rescuing the actor, which you can check out by clicking HERE.

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, publishes his first photo after the accident

Jeremy Renner, star of the Marvel Universe, is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, and who this week gave his fans a scare after suffering an accident on the 1st of 2023.

Early on Monday morning we received the news that the actor was in “serious but stable condition” after being hit by the vehicle known as the “Snowcat”, which the actor used to clear snow from the road that surrounded his home in Reno.

The vehicle ended up running over him, injuring mainly one of his legs, which only had the bleeding stopped with the help of a neighboring doctor. Jeremy Renner had to be rushed to the hospital by helicopter.

Yesterday the actor had to undergo surgery, with sources saying that it was “it’s a miracle he’s alive“. But luckily everything worked out, with the star himself coming to calm the public on his Instagram.

Renner published his first photo after the accident, as well as a brief thank you text. Check it out below:

“Thank you all for your kind words.. I’m too confused to type right now, but I send love to you all.”

