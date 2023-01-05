“Emily” opens in Petrópolis this week · AeP

This week, the films “Emily”, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, “Avatar: The Water Path”, “Terrifier 2” and “Mundo Estranho” are showing in movie theaters in Petrópolis.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Check the schedule:

CINE SHOW PETRÓPOLIS

Emily – biography / drama – debut – subtitled

Rating: 14 years old

Timings: 6:10 pm (VIP) / 9:00 pm

Synopsis: The story of Emily Brontë’s (Emma Mackey) life before she wrote Wuthering Heights.

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Timetable: 2:00 pm (3D) / 2:45 pm (2D) / 3:25 pm (2D VIP) / 4:00 pm (3D VIP) / 4:10 pm (3D) / 4:50 pm (2D) / 5:35 pm (2D VIP) / 6:20 pm (3D) / 6:55 pm (2D)

Synopsis: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has come at a price: he has already used up eight of his nine lives. Because of this, the Cat embarks on an epic quest to engage the mystical Last Wish to restore his nine lives.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Science fiction

Rating: 14 years old

Timetable: 1:35 pm (3D DUB – Saturday and Sunday) / 2 pm (2D DUB) / 5:10 pm (3D DUB) / 5:30 pm (2D DUB) / 7:45 pm (VIP LEG 2D) / 8:30 pm (2D DUB) / 8:40 pm (VIP DUB 3D) / 20:45 (3D DUB)

Synopsis: A decade after the events of the first film, the sequel follows the story of the Sully family: Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children. The feature will also present the dangers that await them in this new adventure, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they face to survive and, of course, the tragedies they suffer.

Terrifier 2 – terror – dubbed

Rating: 18 years old

Time: 21h

Synopsis: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County, where he will hunt down a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

CINEMAXX STATION MARKET

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Times: 2:30 pm (3D) / 3:40 pm / 5:50 pm / 6:30 pm

Avatar: The Way of Water – science fiction – dubbed

Rating: 14 years old

Times: 2:50 pm / 4:40 pm (3D) / 8:00 pm / 8:20 pm (3D)

Terrifier 2 – terror – dubbed

Rating: 14 years old

Time: 20:40

CINE BAUHAUS

Avatar: The Way of Water – science fiction – subtitled

Rating: 14 years old

Time: 20h

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish – animation – dubbed

Free classification

Timings: 2pm / 4pm / 6pm

