Emma Roberts wants to return for the 3rd season of ‘Scream Queens’: “It’s time!”

In an interview with ComicBook, Emma Roberts (‘American Horror Story’) revealed they would love to return for season 3 of the comedic horror series’Scream Queens‘, stating that he believes the time is right to launch a new cycle.

“I would love to do a 3rd season of ‘Scream Queens’ and I think it’s time. I don’t know who might be in charge of the project, but I believe it should happen. I love that people still love this show. We had a lot of fun with her. When I see women and men dressing up in Chanel Oberlin on Halloween, it warms my heart. So I would love to come back for another cycle.”

Previously, the Ryan Murphy had commented on the possibility of a new season of production: “The answer lies with the studio that produced the series. Obviously, I work for Netflix these days, but I would do anything to return. [para mais uma temporada]. Emma Roberts, Lea Michelle, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd have already confirmed that they would love to return. If FOX wants another season, I believe we would all be on board. This series is very popular and has achieved a lot of success on Hulu.”

The series ran for two seasons before being canceled by FOX due to low ratings.