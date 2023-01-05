Energy Thieves! 5 appliances are throwing your electricity bill at the top

Many Brazilians are looking for ways to save money and pay less on their home energy bills. By finding ways to spend less, citizens can relieve their pockets and also help nature. Did you know that one of the main factors in the increase in electricity rates is the number of hours that the devices are on?

When faced with an electricity bill with values ​​higher than expected, it is necessary to pay attention to the consumption of some appliances. Some appliances, such as refrigerators and electric showers, are responsible for the highest levels of electricity consumption in homes and businesses. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the use of these items.

Check out our list of those that consume high levels of energy.

Five appliances that use a lot of electricity

In addition to the conventional ones that are always mentioned in the lists, such as irons, dryers and air conditioning, other appliances end up being forgotten in the ranking and go unnoticed by consumers. That’s because some don’t require a lot of energy to function, but consume a lot when they spend a lot of time connected. This is the case with computers and video games.

The frequency and number of hours of use of both devices, whether for work or for fun, end up being responsible for a large part of the energy consumption. energy bill.

It is recommended that computers be turned off when they will not be used for more than 30 minutes. Leave them on only in case of software updates. In addition, another item on the list is the TV. According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), it is estimated that a 20-inch television consumes 4.3 KWh in standby mode. This is something to consider!

Check the list with the five devices that use a lot of electricity: