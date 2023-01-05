EU approves sale of cricket flour as food; Italy criticizes | Science and Health

THE European Union authorized the sale in cricket flour Acheta domesticus, partially degreased, throughout the block, in a decision published this Wednesday (4th) in the Official Gazette. The measure takes effect January 24.

The Commission had requested, on 8 July 2020, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) to carry out an assessment on the subject and, on 23 March 2022, the EFSA gave a scientific opinion on the safety of both of partially defatted flour and whole insects – the latter, not approved by the Executive.

For a period of five years, starting from the day the rule comes into force, only Cricket One Co Ltd is authorized to market the flour on the EU market, unless a new supplier obtains authorization for such food.

However, after the announcement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party, the Brothers of Italy (FdI), came out criticizing the decision.

“The introduction of cricket powder as a food in the EU is part of the plan aimed at destroying our food traditions, the excellence of the Mediterranean diet and Made in Italy. Europe will only keep up with measures that border on madness, such as the regulation of insects as food”, said FdI deputy and vice-president of the Agriculture Committee in the Chamber, Maria Cristina Caretta.

The representative also stated that “for us, the future of food is another, based on territory, tradition and quality and, surely, we will fight to defend that”.

Shortly afterwards, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, spoke about the decision through his social media account. “Cricket flour… no thanks.

If anyone in Europe likes to eat insects, so be it, but for my children I prefer the flavors and perfumes of our land and defend them,” he wrote.

Also speaking was the largest confederation of farmers in Italy, Coldiretti, which published a survey in which it points out that 54% of Italians are against the inclusion of insects in their food. Another 24% are indifferent and only 16% favorable.

“In addition to the normal annoyance of Italians in relation to products that are far removed from the national culture, the arrival of insects on tables raises questions of a sanitary and health nature to which it is necessary to provide answers, clarifying the production methods and the origin and traceability considering that most of these products come from countries outside the EU, such as Vietnam, Thailand and China”, says Coldiretti in a note.