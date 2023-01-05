“Fast & Furious 10”: With photo, Vin Diesel announces trailer release for February

You like it or not, “Fast and furious” is one of the film industry’s most popular and profitable franchises and is now entering its 10th film. And to warm up fans’ expectations, Vin Diesel published a new photo featured for the production and announced the launch of the trailer for February.

franchise protagonist, Vin Diesel appears in the picture fully dressed as Dom Toretto, his character in the films “Fast and furious”.

In the caption, the actor was short and to the point: “Trailer releases next month…”

“Fast and Furious 10” will be split into two parts, with the first hitting theaters on May 19, 2023.

In the cast, the returns of Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang. There is also room for new names, such as Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno.

With great intentions to end the franchise, “Fast & Furious 10” became the third most expensive movie in history, with an estimated budget of $340 million. The film is second only to “Avengers: Endgame” ($350 million) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” ($376.5 million).

“Fast & Furious 10”: Gal Gadot may return to the cast

the farewell of “Fast and furious” can get even grander with the possibility of returning Gal Gadot to the franchise roster.

For those who don’t remember or had no idea, Gal Gadot was part of the cast of “Fast & Furious 5: Operation Rio”released in 2011. The actress played the character Gisele Yashar, who lives in a romantic relationship with Han Lue, played by actor Sung Kang.

Gal’s return to the franchise’s roster “Fast and furious” was confirmed by The Direct, but its participation in the plot is still uncertain, since the character Gisele Yashar was killed trying to save her beloved Han Lue in “Fast and furious 6”.