Ferj releases official note, says clubs have approved clause and denies ‘interference’ in Botafogo’s pre-season

Ferj took a position this Wednesday night on the cancellation of the pre-season of the Botafogo in the United States, which according to the press would have occurred due to a disagreement with the entity.

According to Ferj, which disclaimed responsibility, the clubs approved the clause that obliges them to use the main team after the third round.

Read below:

“In light of the article published on the GloboEsporte.com website regarding the announced decision to cancel Botafogo’s pre-season – “Botafogo cancels pre-season in the USA due to disagreement with Ferj” – the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro has the obligation to make it clear that:

➡️ Does not interfere with the option of the location or anything related to the pre-season of any affiliate;

➡️ Regarding the protection clause of the Carioca Championship regarding the obligation to use maximum force after the 3rd round, a device contained in the Specific Competition Regulation (REC) and approved by the affiliates, including Botafogo, there was no divergence or lack of understanding in relation to such clause;

➡️ FERJ is surprised by the justification presented by the report, since it is the sole and exclusive responsibility of all affiliates to make any decision regarding the period of their respective pre-season, including whether or not it is convenient;

➡️ FERJ regrets not having been preliminarily heard by the GloboEsporte.com report.”