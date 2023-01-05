Fight for command of the Chamber shows the Republican Party disoriented and divided; read the review

Republican deputies have been unsuccessfully trying since Tuesday, 3, to nominate a president for the House of Representatives. The chaotic and unprecedented beginning of opposition control over the House is an indication of the difficulty the party will have in organizing basic functions of the legislative process, given the lack of a unified political agenda.

With a tiny majority in the House, defined by the mid-term elections in November, Republicans are fighting in a disorderly way to define their leader, while the most radical faction of the party peremptorily rejects Representative Kevin McCarthy, from California. More than 20 deputies refuse to support him. Without a definition, the functioning of the House is suspended. New deputies cannot take office and no bill can be discussed.

The paralysis exposes the difficulty facing the Republican Party: no matter how many concessions are made to the extreme right, it simply will not accept giving in, even if it is for the good of the party itself and even the nation. This self-proclaimed “purist” faction doesn’t negotiate until all its demands are met – and perhaps won’t even if they are accepted.

Kevin McCarthy faces opposition from his own party to become mayor Photograph: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The agenda of this group of 20 deputies, mostly composed of parliamentarians who do not recognize President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020, consists of disrupting, taking away resources and even interrupting the operation of the American government, and not participating in it.

This strategy has a practical consequence: whoever emerges from this confused dispute will face fierce resistance when trying to approve any project that involves fundamental expenditures to maintain the governance of the American State. The show over the past few days shows that Republican deputies have become more skilled at legislative sabotage than at building parliamentary consensus.

“The rebels just don’t like McCarthy and they can’t seem to find a way to like him,” said John Feehery, a former Republican strategist and former House aide. “They don’t have the legislative maturity to understand that it can’t be personal. It’s just business.”

Democrats were enjoying the turmoil to some extent, but they also recognized the problems it could spell for the future. Representative Mike Quigley, congressman from Illinois, said the speakers’ fight was the culmination of a growing Republican ethos of “take the ball and go home” if they don’t get what they demand.

Other Democrats watched in amazement to see the Republicans open their reign with a struggle that would leave whoever was chosen seriously handicapped and the party’s strength diluted from the start. “What a weakened position they’ve put themselves in,” marveled Representative Rosa DeLauro, a senior Democrat from Connecticut.